BAHAHAAA! Angry Staffer in for Hilariously RUDE Awakening Claiming Democrats Hold Their Own Accountable

Democrats, staffers, and the mainstream media knew about Eric Swalwell's 'hobbies' for at least a DECADE and said and did nothing as he allegedly assaulted even more women. But hey, at least NOW that it's become politically convenient to serve him up (for what, exactly, we're unsure), they're holding their own accountable.

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And the Angry Staffer account is super proud of that fact.

My thoughts on the Swalwell stuff.



Notice how Democrats always hold their own accountable and Republicans just yell fake news, no matter how vile the evidence is? — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) April 13, 2026

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

Right.

Laughs in Ted Kennedy.

Laughs in Bill Clinton.

Laughs in Hillary Clinton.

Laughs in Joe Biden.

Man, if we keep laughing this way, we might pull a muscle or something.

Actually... no, not at all.



I don't see that.



Because, you see, apparently this was an open secret that was known by the Democratic Party for OVER A DECADE and they kept it quiet...



...until they found it useful to get rid of him



So no, I literally have no idea what you mean. pic.twitter.com/oU9ZzocLUq — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 13, 2026

Nope.

You left out “when it was politically expedient” — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) April 14, 2026

There's literally posts on this website of Democrats saying they knew about this for years. — 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) April 14, 2026

Dems openly admitted to sitting on this info for 13+ years lol. If that’s accountability by your standards… — definitely not Splexy 🥀 (@SplexyWho) April 14, 2026

Weird, right?

Really? Is that why Jay Jones was elected in Virginia?

Is that why Democrats are not saying anything about Domestic and staff abuser Katie Porter who is also running for governor of California? — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) April 14, 2026

In case you all forgot who Jay Jones is and what he did:

Showing that once again, Democrats only 'hold their own accountable' when it's convenient.

But you guys read us, you're smarties, you knew that already.

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Related:

And Here Come the RECEIPTS: It's Only Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell's ROOMIE and BFF, Ruben Gallego

Love THIS! Abigail Spanberger Is BIG MAD at How Unpopular She Is, ESPECIALLY Online -- Her Post Proves It

Jessica Tarlov Fails AGAIN When Her BIG 'Democrats Are Going to Win the Midterms' GOTCHA Does Not Land

Tulsi Gabbard Spells Out How Intelligence Community Concocted a Fake Narrative and Congress RAN With It

From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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