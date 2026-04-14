BAHAHAAA! Angry Staffer in for Hilariously RUDE Awakening Claiming Democrats Hold Their Own Accountable

Democrats, staffers, and the mainstream media knew about Eric Swalwell's 'hobbies' for at least a DECADE and said and did nothing as he allegedly assaulted even more women. But hey, at least NOW that it's become politically convenient to serve him up (for what, exactly, we're unsure), they're holding their own accountable.
And the Angry Staffer account is super proud of that fact.
My thoughts on the Swalwell stuff.— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) April 13, 2026
Notice how Democrats always hold their own accountable and Republicans just yell fake news, no matter how vile the evidence is?
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA ha.
Right.
Laughs in Ted Kennedy.
Laughs in Bill Clinton.
Laughs in Hillary Clinton.
Laughs in Joe Biden.
Man, if we keep laughing this way, we might pull a muscle or something.
Actually... no, not at all.— Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 13, 2026
I don't see that.
Because, you see, apparently this was an open secret that was known by the Democratic Party for OVER A DECADE and they kept it quiet...
...until they found it useful to get rid of him
So no, I literally have no idea what you mean. pic.twitter.com/oU9ZzocLUq
Nope.
You left out “when it was politically expedient”— Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) April 14, 2026
There's literally posts on this website of Democrats saying they knew about this for years.— 👣ℙ𝕖𝕕𝕣𝕠'𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕖🇺🇲 (@OfAthenry) April 14, 2026
Dems openly admitted to sitting on this info for 13+ years lol. If that’s accountability by your standards…— definitely not Splexy 🥀 (@SplexyWho) April 14, 2026
Weird, right?
Really? Is that why Jay Jones was elected in Virginia?— Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) April 14, 2026
Is that why Democrats are not saying anything about Domestic and staff abuser Katie Porter who is also running for governor of California?
Recommended
In case you all forgot who Jay Jones is and what he did:
Yeah, Democrats always hold their own accountable. Totally. https://t.co/cu7GpRxog1 pic.twitter.com/pjSHjeCzgL— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 14, 2026
Showing that once again, Democrats only 'hold their own accountable' when it's convenient.
But you guys read us, you're smarties, you knew that already.
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Related:
And Here Come the RECEIPTS: It's Only Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell's ROOMIE and BFF, Ruben Gallego
Love THIS! Abigail Spanberger Is BIG MAD at How Unpopular She Is, ESPECIALLY Online -- Her Post Proves It
Jessica Tarlov Fails AGAIN When Her BIG 'Democrats Are Going to Win the Midterms' GOTCHA Does Not Land
Tulsi Gabbard Spells Out How Intelligence Community Concocted a Fake Narrative and Congress RAN With It
From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY
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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
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