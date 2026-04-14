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BAHAHAAA! Angry Staffer in for Hilariously RUDE Awakening Claiming Democrats Hold Their Own Accountable

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:00 AM on April 14, 2026
Twitchy

Democrats, staffers, and the mainstream media knew about Eric Swalwell's 'hobbies' for at least a DECADE and said and did nothing as he allegedly assaulted even more women. But hey, at least NOW that it's become politically convenient to serve him up (for what, exactly, we're unsure), they're holding their own accountable.

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And the Angry Staffer account is super proud of that fact.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

Right. 

Laughs in Ted Kennedy.

Laughs in Bill Clinton.

Laughs in Hillary Clinton.

Laughs in Joe Biden.

Man, if we keep laughing this way, we might pull a muscle or something.

Nope.

Weird, right?

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In case you all forgot who Jay Jones is and what he did:

Showing that once again, Democrats only 'hold their own accountable' when it's convenient. 

But you guys read us, you're smarties, you knew that already.

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And Here Come the RECEIPTS: It's Only Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell's ROOMIE and BFF, Ruben Gallego

Love THIS! Abigail Spanberger Is BIG MAD at How Unpopular She Is, ESPECIALLY Online -- Her Post Proves It

Jessica Tarlov Fails AGAIN When Her BIG 'Democrats Are Going to Win the Midterms' GOTCHA Does Not Land

Tulsi Gabbard Spells Out How Intelligence Community Concocted a Fake Narrative and Congress RAN With It

From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL FAKE NEWS REPUBLICAN PARTY TULSI GABBARD

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And Here Come the RECEIPTS: It's Only Getting Worse for Eric Swalwell's ROOMIE and BFF, Ruben Gallego Sam J.
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