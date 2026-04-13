Love THIS! Abigail Spanberger Is BIG MAD at How Unpopular She Is, ESPECIALLY Online -- Her Post Proves It

Did you hear? Abigail Spanberger is the single most unpopular governor of Virginia in the 21st century.

No governor has been as unpopular as she already is in something like 32 years.

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And keep in mind, Ralph Northam was caught either wearing blackface or a KKK costume.

She is not doing well. Guess it's not popular to get elected and then openly support efforts to silence half of your constituents so Hakeem Jeffries can be Speaker of the House. Oh, add to that she pretended she was this big moderate and has signed bills making most legal gun owners criminals.

Not to mention all of the new expenses a woman who ran on affordability is adding to every single Virginian and Virginia family.

All of that being said, she's a little fussy about how unpopular she really is and is not happy at all with Trump (and others) for calling her out.

I’ll leave online fights to others. Some people govern by social post. I prefer bill by bill, line by line.



We're busy delivering results for Virginians. That's the job. pic.twitter.com/upF07XoP9v — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) April 13, 2026

Someone really should tell her the snotty approach isn't doing her any favors.

“I don’t have time to listen to your silly comments, peasants. I have taxes to raise and laws to pass to turn law abiding citizens into criminals”



VA is so screwed lol — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 13, 2026

If Virginians can stop her power grab and attempts to sell the state to the highest bidder (who just so happens to be Hakeem Jeffries right now), there may be hope for the Commonwealth yet.

Virginia can't wait for SCOVA to strike down the Democrats' gerrymandered map.



We must deliver results at the ballot box.



Vote NO on the gerrymandering "constitutional" amendment.



A NO vote ensures millions of Virginians get the representation they choose—not what Democrats… pic.twitter.com/iZKuqNclju — Stand and Salute (@olgrumpyfart2) April 13, 2026

Nothing like refusing to engage in your constituency and being held accountable, right? — RedDevil 😈 (@Snakeeater36) April 13, 2026

You’re worthless. You should resign. Tyrant. — Leo 🇺🇸 (@757ORFguy) April 13, 2026

We wouldn't hate that.

Face it - you got caught because people read the bills. — Good for what Ginger Ales Ya (@KMW_main) April 13, 2026

Winner winner chicken dinner.

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