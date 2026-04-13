Brian Stelter Credits 'Investigative Journalism' for Swalwell Story, Gets Educated
Trump Dashes McDonald’s to the White House: DoorDash Grandma Delivers No-Tax-on-Tips Messa...
Adam Schiff Hopes We Have Short Memories While Slamming Possible Trump 'Culture of...
Comrade Zohran Mamdani Moving Ahead With Not-For-Profit City-Owned Grocery Stores
VIP
Welp, Now That We Know What We Know About Eric Swalwell, Harry Sisson...
Jessica Tarlov Fails AGAIN When Her BIG 'Democrats Are Going to Win the...
Tulsi Gabbard Spells Out How Intelligence Community Concocted a Fake Narrative and Congres...
VIP
Jonathan Turley Says 'Someone's a Liar and Someone's a Felon' After Declassified Trump...
From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric...
Trump Activates Military Blockade, Issues Final Warning As Navy Clears Strait of Hormuz...
'You Guys Turn a Blind Eye': Black Woman Takes Democrat Ro Khanna APART...
James Clapper Analyzing the Trump Whistleblower Complaint in 2019 Now Makes People Wonder...
ABC's Good Morning America Didn't Think This Aspect of the Eric Swalwell Story...
*SNORT* Just Found the MOTHER of All Foreshadowing Pic-Posts from Eric Swalwell and...

Love THIS! Abigail Spanberger Is BIG MAD at How Unpopular She Is, ESPECIALLY Online -- Her Post Proves It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:40 PM on April 13, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Did you hear? Abigail Spanberger is the single most unpopular governor of Virginia in the 21st century.

No governor has been as unpopular as she already is in something like 32 years.

Advertisement

And keep in mind, Ralph Northam was caught either wearing blackface or a KKK costume.

She is not doing well. Guess it's not popular to get elected and then openly support efforts to silence half of your constituents so Hakeem Jeffries can be Speaker of the House. Oh, add to that she pretended she was this big moderate and has signed bills making most legal gun owners criminals.

Not to mention all of the new expenses a woman who ran on affordability is adding to every single Virginian and Virginia family.

All of that being said, she's a little fussy about how unpopular she really is and is not happy at all with Trump (and others) for calling her out.

Someone really should tell her the snotty approach isn't doing her any favors.

Recommended

Brian Stelter Credits 'Investigative Journalism' for Swalwell Story, Gets Educated
Gordon K
Advertisement

If Virginians can stop her power grab and attempts to sell the state to the highest bidder (who just so happens to be Hakeem Jeffries right now), there may be hope for the Commonwealth yet.

We wouldn't hate that.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

============================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Jessica Tarlov Fails AGAIN When Her BIG 'Democrats Are Going to Win the Midterms' GOTCHA Does Not Land

Tulsi Gabbard Spells Out How Intelligence Community Concocted a Fake Narrative and Congress RAN With It

From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY

'You Guys Turn a Blind Eye': Black Woman Takes Democrat Ro Khanna APART Over Illegals (WATCH)

*SNORT* Just Found the MOTHER of All Foreshadowing Pic-Posts from Eric Swalwell and It's Not Even CLOSE

YO Cali? They BOTH Suck: Katie Porter Trips SPECTACULARLY During Bizarre Victory Lap Slamming Swalwell

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about dirtbag politicians like Eric Swalwell. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you! The fight ahead will be a long one and we appreciate your support. 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER CONGRESS VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brian Stelter Credits 'Investigative Journalism' for Swalwell Story, Gets Educated
Gordon K
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
From Bad to WORSE --> Catherine Herridge Just Dropped ANOTHER Bombshell on Eric Swalwell and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Trump Dashes McDonald’s to the White House: DoorDash Grandma Delivers No-Tax-on-Tips Message
justmindy
Jessica Tarlov Fails AGAIN When Her BIG 'Democrats Are Going to Win the Midterms' GOTCHA Does Not Land
Sam J.
Comrade Zohran Mamdani Moving Ahead With Not-For-Profit City-Owned Grocery Stores
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Brian Stelter Credits 'Investigative Journalism' for Swalwell Story, Gets Educated Gordon K
Advertisement