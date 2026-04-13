'You Guys Turn a Blind Eye': Black Woman Takes Democrat Ro Khanna APART Over Illegals (WATCH)

While we enjoy seeing any American hold Democrats accountable for their pro-illegal stances and policies that allow violent illegals to break the law over and over and over again, there is something very special in seeing a member of their favorite demographic they love to pander to holding them accountable.

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Plus, it's a hoot to watch Democrats squirm.

It just is.

For example, this young black woman lit Ro Khanna UP about Democratic policies pertaining to illegals. Seems she fears for her safety.

Watch:

CITIZEN: “I feel that I am more likely to be harmed by Democratic policies.”



KHANNA: “I’m for secure borders.”



CITIZEN: “In your state, something like 4,600 or so illegal migrants that had criminal records were re-released from jail…you guys turn a blind eye.” pic.twitter.com/DZdeV0lXaj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2026

Twitch twitchy.

Squirm squirm.

Truth hurts, eh Ro?

Good on her to call him and his party out! He can say he’s for legal migration but lives in a state that allows illegal migration. Not only allows but protects. He should speak loud and be just as annoying about this like he is abt Epstein files! — CYNDI (@CYNDI_TX_) April 13, 2026

Biden told us the border was secure too. They lie — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) April 13, 2026

That they do.

Ro Khanna voted AGAINST releasing the sexual harassment records committed by members of Congress. That’s ALL you need to know about him. — Trump Train. All Aboard!! (@ScruffMcGruff11) April 13, 2026

Meep.

Color us shocked.

Super shocked even.

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Oh, Honey... WAT? Hack Journo Drops the MOST Pathetic Excuse YET for Not Exposing Eric Swalwell YEARS Ago

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