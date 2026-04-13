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'You Guys Turn a Blind Eye': Black Woman Takes Democrat Ro Khanna APART Over Illegals (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:45 PM on April 13, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

While we enjoy seeing any American hold Democrats accountable for their pro-illegal stances and policies that allow violent illegals to break the law over and over and over again, there is something very special in seeing a member of their favorite demographic they love to pander to holding them accountable.

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Plus, it's a hoot to watch Democrats squirm.

It just is.

For example, this young black woman lit Ro Khanna UP about Democratic policies pertaining to illegals. Seems she fears for her safety.

Watch:

Twitch twitchy.

Squirm squirm.

Truth hurts, eh Ro?

That they do.

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Meep.

Color us shocked. 

Super shocked even.

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WATCH Mark Warner Squirm As CNN's Dana Bash Asks Him As a Democrat Leader if Swalwell Should Resign (Vid)

Meghan McCain Shuts TDS-Inflicted Barbara Comstock DOWN in BRUTAL Back and Forth About Abigail Spanberger

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Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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