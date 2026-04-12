WATCH Mark Warner Squirm As CNN's Dana Bash Asks Him As a Democrat Leader if Swalwell Should Resign (Vid)

Mark Warner is a boil on the butt of humanity.

Wait, let's get a bit more specific.

Mark Warner is a boil on the butt of Virginia's humanity.

Yeah, that's it.

This guy has been in office 18 years and is officially running for his fourth term, even though he promised Virginians he wouldn't run for more than two. He is at the forefront of every Trump conspiracy, ready to call on the president to resign or even worse, be arrested ...

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But he magically doesn't know enough about Eric Swalwell and the allegations against him.

Even Dana Bash seems almost disappointed.

Watch:

CNN: “Do you think [Eric Swalwell] should resign from Congress or face expulsion.”



WARNER: “I have seen the reports…if any of these reports are true he should at least no longer be a candidate for Governor. But again I don’t know any of the facts.” pic.twitter.com/wad12yyff1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2026

That's never stopped him before. Warner loves opening his big mouth to say big, stupid things, especially when he doesn't have all the facts. Look at how he pushed the Russian collusion hoax. If it benefits himself or his party, he has been more than happy to demand Republicans resign.

And yet, he's not willing to say the same of Swalwell, even though several women have come forward with creepy screenshots of his Spanchat chats.

Power is much more important than justice to the left. — GrumpyOldMan (@Jonatha62844030) April 12, 2026

Warners answer speaks to who the Democrats are🤮 — Freedom House (@freedomhousebb) April 12, 2026

Just so we’re all on the same page: you are saying it’s NOT ok for a governor to commit sexual assault, but perfectly ok for a member of congress. Another fine example of the hypocrisy you push onto US taxpayers. — Robert Brandon (@RobertBrandon70) April 12, 2026

Yes, that's what he's saying.

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Related:

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In Case Your Skin Hasn't Crawled ENOUGH Already --> Check Out Eric Swalwell's Snapchat Texts (Pics)

WTAF, Daily Caller?! MAGA Is MAGA - There Is No Old Versus New, So Kindly Knock It OFF

'Lots of Stuff RUMBLING': Eric Swalwell's BFF Ruben Gallego Should Probably Just Go Ahead and Resign NOW

WEAK! Lefty Journo LASHES Out As X Slams Him for Bragging That He KNEW Swalwell Was a Deviant All ALONG

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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