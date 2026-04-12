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WATCH Mark Warner Squirm As CNN's Dana Bash Asks Him As a Democrat Leader if Swalwell Should Resign (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on April 12, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Mark Warner is a boil on the butt of humanity.

Wait, let's get a bit more specific.

Mark Warner is a boil on the butt of Virginia's humanity.

Yeah, that's it.

This guy has been in office 18 years and is officially running for his fourth term, even though he promised Virginians he wouldn't run for more than two. He is at the forefront of every Trump conspiracy, ready to call on the president to resign or even worse, be arrested ...

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But he magically doesn't know enough about Eric Swalwell and the allegations against him.

Even Dana Bash seems almost disappointed.

Watch:

That's never stopped him before. Warner loves opening his big mouth to say big, stupid things, especially when he doesn't have all the facts. Look at how he pushed the Russian collusion hoax. If it benefits himself or his party, he has been more than happy to demand Republicans resign.

And yet, he's not willing to say the same of Swalwell, even though several women have come forward with creepy screenshots of his Spanchat chats.

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Yes, that's what he's saying.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS ERIC SWALWELL MARK WARNER RUBEN GALLEGO

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