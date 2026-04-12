WEAK! Lefty Journo LASHES Out As X Slams Him for Bragging That He KNEW Swalwell Was a Deviant All ALONG

Imagine KNOWING Eric Swalwell was a deviant creeper for at least 13 years and never once saying or doing anything to keep him from gaining more and more power. And then bragging about how you knew all along, once the victims step up and start telling their stories.

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Like, your knowing about all of it was a good thing or makes you a good journalist...

And they wonder WHY we make fun of and dislike them.

Take a look:

I’ve covered Eric Swawell since he was a member of the Dublin City Council. Shortly after being elected to Congress in 2013, his behavior towards women was known by all levels of our local government and the Alameda County Democratic Party. — Steven Tavares (@eastbaycitizen) April 12, 2026

See?

His behavior was known by journalists, the local government, AND the Alameda County Democratic Party.

And they did NOTHING to stop him.

Unreal that that happened, and it's even more unreal that a journo would brag about knowing and then play the victim when people point out how screwed up it is that he didn't say anything.

Tavares was quick to play the victim:

Don’t get it twisted. Nobody has been more critical of Swalwell over the years. I tried repeatedly to get the stories out. I can’t force women to speak out, and when they chose not to, I didn’t push. I also knew that Swalwell was known to threaten litigation. — Steven Tavares (@eastbaycitizen) April 12, 2026

HE CAN'T FORCE THE VICTIMS TO SPEAK OUT.

ERIC WOULD SUE HIM.

REEEEE!

What a spineless toad.

…so what you’re admitting here is that for 13 years, neither yourself, not anyone else in the local Democrat party decided to speak out on this or do any reporting whatsoever on his behavior towards women?



Is that what you are saying here? — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 12, 2026

That's exactly what he's saying here.

So you all knew he was a skeezeball but didn’t tell anybody and kept pushing him for higher and higher public office instead? You think this makes you look any better than him? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 12, 2026

It makes them all far worse.

They enabled a predator.

…. what? Then why are we hearing about it only now? Thirteen-plus years and everybody knew, and not a single journalist could lock down any of the details? — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 12, 2026

That whole (D) by his name ... yup.

No offense but admitting this makes you sound both unethical and shitty at your job. — Magills (@magills_) April 12, 2026

How many women could have been saved if they had just spoken up? This is such a bizarre admission, and then a defense of it.

Democrats and media REALLY want you to know that they knew the entire time that Eric Swalwell was a deviant sex pest and didn't say a damn word about it pic.twitter.com/OsSU3UV0cY — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) April 12, 2026

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And they think it makes them the good guys.

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