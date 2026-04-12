Rejection Letter: Eric Swalwell’s Campaign and Congressional Staff Denounce Him in New Sta...
VIP
TPUSA Reporter Savanah Hernandez Assaulted at Anti-ICE Protest
Graham Platner: I Came Out of a ‘Hyper-Masculine, Hyper-Violent Place’ When I Left...
Powerful: Blindfolded Women Perform Protest Dance Aimed at Trump and Epstein
Sen. Mike Lee Agrees It Might Be Time to Put James Carville in...
ICE Allegedly Detained and Deported Two Elementary School Children Without Due Process
13 Arrests, One Machete Rampage: 'Lucifer' Slashes Seniors on NYC Subway Platform
VIP
From Tiki Torch Hoax to Swalwell Exposé: Adam Parkhomenko's Wife Speaks Out
NPR's Podcast on Race Does an Episode on 'Mar-a-Lago Face'
America Deserved 9/11 Meets ‘Some People Did Some Things’ – Hasan Piker &...
Martina Navratilova Wants to Know Why the Airman Rescued in Iran Isn't All...
Recycling Raskin: Democrats Demand Trump Undergo Yet Another Cognitive Test in 25th Amendm...
NYT: Trump Shares Video of Graphic Attack and Rails Against Haitians
Four Women Accuse Eric Swalwell, Rep. Luna Moves to Expel Him — Bulwark's...

WEAK! Lefty Journo LASHES Out As X Slams Him for Bragging That He KNEW Swalwell Was a Deviant All ALONG

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:55 AM on April 12, 2026
AngieArtist

Imagine KNOWING Eric Swalwell was a deviant creeper for at least 13 years and never once saying or doing anything to keep him from gaining more and more power. And then bragging about how you knew all along, once the victims step up and start telling their stories.

Advertisement

Like, your knowing about all of it was a good thing or makes you a good journalist...

And they wonder WHY we make fun of and dislike them.

Take a look:

See?

His behavior was known by journalists, the local government, AND the Alameda County Democratic Party.

And they did NOTHING to stop him.

Unreal that that happened, and it's even more unreal that a journo would brag about knowing and then play the victim when people point out how screwed up it is that he didn't say anything.

Tavares was quick to play the victim:

HE CAN'T FORCE THE VICTIMS TO SPEAK OUT.

ERIC WOULD SUE HIM.

Recommended

Rejection Letter: Eric Swalwell’s Campaign and Congressional Staff Denounce Him in New Statement
Warren Squire
Advertisement

REEEEE!

What a spineless toad.

That's exactly what he's saying here.

It makes them all far worse.

They enabled a predator.

That whole (D) by his name ... yup.

How many women could have been saved if they had just spoken up? This is such a bizarre admission, and then a defense of it.

Advertisement

And they think it makes them the good guys.

============================================================

Related:

Not to Be Outdone by OTHER Democrats Using the F-Word, Eric Swalwell Drops CRINGE Post (Especially NOW)

Stehanie Ruhle BODIED for Praising Iranian Govt. Because Unlike Trump, They Actually BELIEVE in Something

Dem Tries Saving FACE After Being Dragged for Story About Not Calling 911 When His Kid's Lips Turned Blue

'CAN'T Polish a Turd': Maria Salazar Tries AGAIN to Con People Into Supporting Her Dignity Act and HOOBOY

THIS! Guy Benson Leaves Neera Tanden SPEECHLESS After Brutal Back and Forth About Dems Gerrymandering VA

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rejection Letter: Eric Swalwell’s Campaign and Congressional Staff Denounce Him in New Statement
Warren Squire
Powerful: Blindfolded Women Perform Protest Dance Aimed at Trump and Epstein
Brett T.
ICE Allegedly Detained and Deported Two Elementary School Children Without Due Process
Brett T.
Sen. Mike Lee Agrees It Might Be Time to Put James Carville in a TDS Straitjacket After This Video
Doug P.
Martina Navratilova Wants to Know Why the Airman Rescued in Iran Isn't All Over the Media
Brett T.
Graham Platner: I Came Out of a ‘Hyper-Masculine, Hyper-Violent Place’ When I Left the Military
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rejection Letter: Eric Swalwell’s Campaign and Congressional Staff Denounce Him in New Statement Warren Squire
Advertisement