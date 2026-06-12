Elizabeth Warren's Triggering Over Elon Is Getting Ratioed So Hard We Almost Feel Bad for Her... ALMOST

SpaceX went public today, meaning that Elon Musk has become the world's first trillionaire. Democrats predictably had their class warfare takes all ready to go in order to try and convince as many people as possible that they have less because others have more. Here's just one example:

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Elon Musk just became the world’s first trillionaire.



Let’s make sure he’s also the last. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 12, 2026

"Elect more Democrats and we'll make sure nobody can become super successful ever again" is a bold strategy.

That leads us to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's post promoting a "wealth tax" that would no doubt apply to anybody who makes just a little more money than she does:

Elon Musk just became the world's first trillionaire.



The typical American household would have to work more than 11 MILLION years to make Elon Musk's level of wealth.



We need a wealth tax. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 12, 2026

The ratio is strong on that one, and for good reason.

He'll pay income taxes on every dime he receives. He's already paid more in taxes than any human who has ever lived. — @amuse (@amuse) June 12, 2026

You hate success because you had to lie about your own ethnic background to achieve any. — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) June 12, 2026

Don’t we tax rich people way more than poor people?



In fact, 50% of America doesn’t pay taxes at all. — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) June 12, 2026

Forget about people like Musk. The real question is how did so many people get rich on a career in "public service"?

Elizabeth Warren: millionaire on a $174k government salary.



Real odd, right?



Or just another day of “rules for thee, but not for me” in Washington. How does that math work again? https://t.co/oc56fejqbd pic.twitter.com/HFhhEJ0HGi — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 12, 2026

Hey Pocahontas, it’s been over a YEAR since I asked you this, and you STILL haven’t told us:



How did you amass a $12 MILLION net worth on a $176,000 salary??!



The math ain’t mathin’! https://t.co/N4fjUDOh3a pic.twitter.com/t4i5OO1Gma — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 12, 2026

SpaceX alone just created over 5,000 millionaires while you have lifted zero people out of poverty or created zero millionaires (besides yourself) https://t.co/jJMwowhcBA — litquidity (@litcapital) June 12, 2026

The only thing Elizabeth Warren has personally created is a fake Cherokee and many, many other lies.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and constant class warfare (and the accompanying hypocrisy).

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