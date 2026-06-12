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Elizabeth Warren's Triggering Over Elon Is Getting Ratioed So Hard We Almost Feel Bad for Her... ALMOST

Doug P. | 1:53 PM on June 12, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

SpaceX went public today, meaning that Elon Musk has become the world's first trillionaire. Democrats predictably had their class warfare takes all ready to go in order to try and convince as many people as possible that they have less because others have more. Here's just one example:

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"Elect more Democrats and we'll make sure nobody can become super successful ever again" is a bold strategy.

That leads us to Sen. Elizabeth Warren's post promoting a "wealth tax" that would no doubt apply to anybody who makes just a little more money than she does:

The ratio is strong on that one, and for good reason.

Forget about people like Musk. The real question is how did so many people get rich on a career in "public service"?

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The only thing Elizabeth Warren has personally created is a fake Cherokee and many, many other lies. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and constant class warfare (and the accompanying hypocrisy).

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