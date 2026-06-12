Harwood Sneers at Former Plumber Markwayne Mullin — Then Wonders Why Dems Got Flushed by Working Class

The elite and Corporate Media tell young people to go to trade school and then turn their noses up at 'plumbers' like this.

New Yorkers definitely want a plumber from Oklahoma telling them what to do https://t.co/dh8qDc0CIb — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 12, 2026

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Mullin created a multi-million dollar business from his plumbing abilities. What has Harwood ever created except for a bunch of propaganda for the Democrat Party?

Actually, they appear to want a silver spoon failed rapper from Uganda telling them what to do https://t.co/v2Ugu6B6tC — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 12, 2026

As if a nepo-baby who has never held a job has anything to bring to the table. Mullins created something. He hired people. He offered a valuable service. Mamdani could never.

Harwood says “plumber from Oklahoma” like it’s an insult. Most people trust someone who fixes broken pipes more than someone who explains away broken government. https://t.co/dy3vhqBo05 — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) June 12, 2026

People need plumbers. People have respect for plumbers. That's more than can be said for journalists or politicians these days.

Snarking about blue collar tradesman on is a great look, John! Keep it up. https://t.co/Yb8B2cfPbC — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 12, 2026

Harwood’s a snob who’d cry if he had to speak to a plumber. His opinion is worth exactly what plumbers wade through for a living.

Even Doctors complain about plumber bills, John.

John, a plumber creates more social benefits in a day than you have in your entire career. Maybe sit this one out. https://t.co/G1Vy2GXHkd — @instapundit (@instapundit) June 12, 2026

What a snobbish remark- no wonder Dems have lost ground w working-class Americans https://t.co/Jhf5VcxfIS — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) June 12, 2026

Plumbers might be turd herders, but John is a poo stirrer so he should keep his pie hole closed.

Wait, I was reliably informed, quite recently, that blue collar roughnecks are the path forward because of their superior understanding of the political condition https://t.co/zzIiXXlMcN — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) June 12, 2026

Suddenly, the Democrats are trying to appeal to the working class and all they could come up with is a nepo-baby, woman abusing Nazi in Maine.

Dear blue collar workers. Remember that Democrats think they are above you when voting in November. You aren’t one of them. And I promise I’ve needed a plumber way more than a journalist in my life. https://t.co/tXO5zVxhlh — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) June 12, 2026

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It never, EVER takes long for either racism or elitist snobbery to flow from the heart of a Democrat, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/KLYY0PIFPm — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) June 12, 2026

It's how they feel deep inside. Sick people.

You do a podcast for Mehdi Hasan.



Take a seat, John. https://t.co/yDO8yBebqT — RBe (@RBPundit) June 12, 2026

Speaking of worthless individuals.

Frame it and hang it in the National Portrait Gallery: this is such an incredible portrayal of self-defeating American elitism that it rises to the level of art. We fought a Revolution against this garbage. Honoring it would be a perfect way to celebrate America’s 250th. https://t.co/OQJBBls36s — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 12, 2026

The Democrats didn't learn any lessons.

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