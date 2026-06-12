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Harwood Sneers at Former Plumber Markwayne Mullin — Then Wonders Why Dems Got Flushed by Working Class

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on June 12, 2026
Townhall Media

The elite and Corporate Media tell young people to go to trade school and then turn their noses up at 'plumbers' like this.

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Mullin created a multi-million dollar business from his plumbing abilities. What has Harwood ever created except for a bunch of propaganda for the Democrat Party?

As if a nepo-baby who has never held a job has anything to bring to the table. Mullins created something. He hired people. He offered a valuable service. Mamdani could never.

People need plumbers. People have respect for plumbers. That's more than can be said for journalists or politicians these days.

Harwood’s a snob who’d cry if he had to speak to a plumber. His opinion is worth exactly what plumbers wade through for a living.

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Even Doctors complain about plumber bills, John.

Plumbers might be turd herders, but John is a poo stirrer so he should keep his pie hole closed.

Suddenly, the Democrats are trying to appeal to the working class and all they could come up with is a nepo-baby, woman abusing Nazi in Maine.

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It's how they feel deep inside. Sick people.

Speaking of worthless individuals. 

The Democrats didn't learn any lessons. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY MARKWAYNE MULLIN

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