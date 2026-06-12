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Literally Can’t Watch Seinfeld Anymore: Mehdi Hasan Melts Down After Jerry Refuses to Back Free Palestine

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on June 12, 2026
MSNBC

Jerry Seinfeld is not a fan of the 'Free Palestine' movement and doesn't mind saying so. This is sending Mehdi Hasan into a tailspin because he claims Seinfeld is his favorite show and now he can't watch it anymore.

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Surely, Jerry Seinfeld is devastated he lost a fan who wishes the death of Jerry's people. Oh, well.

Jerry Seinfeld is a hero.

One of the best Seinfeld episodes ever, actually.

He can spend his newfound free time figuring out new ways to blame Israel for everything wrong in his life. 

Try again, pal.

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Point and laugh. Point and laugh.

Oh, no. People don't have to believe that and they should stop saying they do. People need to come forward and say what they believe. Israel has the right to exist and there needs to be no bending the knee to the Islamist mob.

It's mostly the part of hating the Jews.

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Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL JUDAISM PALESTINIANS PRO-PALESTINIAN

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