Literally Can’t Watch Seinfeld Anymore: Mehdi Hasan Melts Down After Jerry Refuses to Back Free Palestine

Jerry Seinfeld is not a fan of the 'Free Palestine' movement and doesn't mind saying so. This is sending Mehdi Hasan into a tailspin because he claims Seinfeld is his favorite show and now he can't watch it anymore.

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Surely, Jerry Seinfeld is devastated he lost a fan who wishes the death of Jerry's people. Oh, well.

Literally can’t watch Seinfeld anymore, once one of my fave shows. This man is a disgusting and proud racist who doesn’t support the genocide of a people but doesn’t even recognize their existence. He should be shunned from polite society, but, y’know, the ‘Palestine exception’. https://t.co/quRFoB9RZz — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 12, 2026

Jerry Seinfeld is a hero.

LOL. No soup for you! https://t.co/PU73WoPr66 — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) June 12, 2026

One of the best Seinfeld episodes ever, actually.

“Literally can’t watch Seinfeld anymore.”



Then don’t. Jerry Seinfeld is one of the most successful comedians in American history. He doesn’t need Mehdi Hasan’s approval to remain a cultural icon. https://t.co/D0uAA72z6h — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) June 12, 2026

Find another hobby https://t.co/loilENyV6u — Eli Lake (@EliLake) June 12, 2026

He can spend his newfound free time figuring out new ways to blame Israel for everything wrong in his life.

Cry harder dear https://t.co/VkmN16dxG1 — Ella Ke (@EllaTravelsLove) June 12, 2026

“Palestinian” is not a race anymore than it’s a state, Mehdi.



I know you think shouting “racism” at anyone who opposes Islamism is effective. But no one but your Pakistani bot followers care.



It’s not 2020 anymore. https://t.co/kla9GGmXlx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 12, 2026

Try again, pal.

Point and laugh. Point and laugh.

Mehdi is right.



Jerry Seinfeld IS the “palestine exception.”



Literally every single American in public life has to kowtow to the idea that there should be a Two-State Solution or an Arab state entirely erasing the Jewish one.



He is the only one courageous enough to say “No.” https://t.co/Cbr1rn0bKT — shevereshtus (@shevereshtus) June 12, 2026

Oh, no. People don't have to believe that and they should stop saying they do. People need to come forward and say what they believe. Israel has the right to exist and there needs to be no bending the knee to the Islamist mob.

The guy who minimizes the Holocaust & enables anti-Jewish rhetoric won't watch Seinfeld's Jewish humor?



What a loss. For him. We're alright.https://t.co/86F1iZ3ror — Daniel Laufer (@lauferdaniel) June 12, 2026

This man's parents are from India and he was raised in England. The only reason for him to be this obsessed with Palestine is a Nazi-like obsession with Jews and a loyalty to Islam above any country he lives in. https://t.co/reYXb9vq0B — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) June 12, 2026

It's mostly the part of hating the Jews.

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