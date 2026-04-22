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Mehdi Hasan Loves the Shema More Than LL Cool J Loves the Ladies

justmindy
justmindy | 12:44 PM on April 22, 2026
MSNBC

Ladies Might Love Cool J (LLCoolJ), but it's nothing like the way Mehdi Hasan Loves the Shema. Maybe (MHLTS) should be his new name. He LOVES the Shema. 

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That practically makes him a Rabbi or something, right?

For those who don't love the Shema like Mehdi loves the Shema (he's lying), this is how Grok describes it:

The Shema (or Shema Yisrael) is the most important and central prayer in Judaism. It serves as a daily declaration of faith, a call to listen/obey, and an affirmation of monotheism (belief in one God).

Shema Yisrael, Adonai Eloheinu, Adonai Echad.
שְׁמַע יִשְׂרָאֵל יְהוָה אֱלֹהֵינוּ יְהוָה אֶחָֽד׃
"Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is One."

Mehdi doesn't want Jewish actors talking about October 7 because he doesn't want people to be reminded what the barbarians he supports did to innocent people.

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Mehdi does not mourn dead Jewish people. He celebrates that. Let's be very clear.

Heck, he not only defends them, he is proud of them. They're the dumbs who do his dirty work.

Oh, Mehdi knows. He just doesn't want to admit Israel is the land of the Jewish people. This is a game to him.

That's one of the nicer things to say about Mehdi, honestly.

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It's impossible to love The Shema like Mehdi loves The Shema (MHLTS).

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Tags:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS HOLOCAUST ISRAEL JUDAISM

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