Mehdi Hasan Loves the Shema More Than LL Cool J Loves the Ladies

Ladies Might Love Cool J (LLCoolJ), but it's nothing like the way Mehdi Hasan Loves the Shema. Maybe (MHLTS) should be his new name. He LOVES the Shema.

I think we should have more Jewish actors on TV playing Jewish characters open about their awesome Jewish faith. I love the Shema and have had it memorized since I was a child.



Not sure why Israel has to play a role in any of this. Let’s not conflate Israel with Judaism please. https://t.co/sPLNBTxrPW — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 22, 2026

Advertisement

That practically makes him a Rabbi or something, right?

For those who don't love the Shema like Mehdi loves the Shema (he's lying), this is how Grok describes it:

The Shema (or Shema Yisrael) is the most important and central prayer in Judaism. It serves as a daily declaration of faith, a call to listen/obey, and an affirmation of monotheism (belief in one God). Shema Yisrael, Adonai Eloheinu, Adonai Echad.

שְׁמַע יִשְׂרָאֵל יְהוָה אֱלֹהֵינוּ יְהוָה אֶחָֽד׃

"Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is One."



It is so revealing that Mehdi Hamas cannot fathom why October 7 would have had repercussions about how Diaspora Jews understand their Jewishness. There’s a whole essay to be written about this cluelessness and what it means about his Antizionist activism. https://t.co/yjdrq3ZgRp — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) April 22, 2026

Mehdi doesn't want Jewish actors talking about October 7 because he doesn't want people to be reminded what the barbarians he supports did to innocent people.

Every Jew I know, anti-Zionist to right wing Zionist, was as devastated as Wylie post 10/7 because it was the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. More than half the world’s Jews are in Israel, but Apparently dead Jews in Israel are not worthy of Jewish anguish. https://t.co/8mK9BAl2Zi — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) April 22, 2026

Mehdi does not mourn dead Jewish people. He celebrates that. Let's be very clear.

Jew hater and hostile foreign power propagandist Mehdi Hasan here with some protips for Jews on what they can say. https://t.co/2oPqEt33iJ — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) April 22, 2026

🤡 The second word of the Shema is literally “Israel.”



We don't need Islamists dictating their BS interpretations of Judaism to Jews.



Hamas’ October 7 atrocities were devastating to Jews around the world, and Mehdi has spent the last 2.5 years defending the terrorists… https://t.co/wLQWZzKXku — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 22, 2026

Heck, he not only defends them, he is proud of them. They're the dumbs who do his dirty work.

I love the "awesome Jewish faith," but have such a poor understanding of it that I don't know why Jews conflate their spiritual and cultural identity with Israel https://t.co/y9cl4AjFy8 — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) April 22, 2026

Oh, Mehdi knows. He just doesn't want to admit Israel is the land of the Jewish people. This is a game to him.

Once again, Mehdi telling Jews how to Judaism. We call that chutzpah. https://t.co/LMCwh8hKzm — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) April 22, 2026

That's one of the nicer things to say about Mehdi, honestly.

Advertisement

Let's not conflate Mehdi with decency or competency please. https://t.co/Gz4haSDY8w — NerAlana (@ner_alana) April 22, 2026

"I love the Shema" is an instant all-time Mehdi line.



'Some of my best friends are Jewish' cannot hold a candle to 'but I love the shema! Look how much I love the shema!' pic.twitter.com/498XdkSdEo — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 22, 2026

Can't wait to hear what Nick Fuentes and Hasan Piker think of the Shema. Do they love it as much as Mehdi does? Does anyone? Is it possible to love the Shema more than Mehdi Hasan loves the Shema? — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 22, 2026

It's impossible to love The Shema like Mehdi loves The Shema (MHLTS).

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.