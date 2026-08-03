Oh, WOW! NOW We Know WHY the Biden Team Fought So Hard to Hide Those Tapes (Joe Basically CONFESSED)

After years of the Biden crew treating those ghostwriter interview tapes like they were radioactive nuclear secrets—suing, delaying, and generally acting like the fate of the republic depended on keeping them buried—the audio finally crawled into the sunlight this month. And surprise, surprise: the reason for all that frantic stonewalling turns out to be Joe essentially handing Special Counsel Robert Hur a gift-wrapped admission that he’d been squirreling away classified material like it was his personal scrapbook collection, complete with casual “hey, some of this might be classified, be careful” asides and boasts about notes “they didn’t know I have.”

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To be fair, we all already knew this, but still, it's good to have the PROOF. Sorry, wait, good and yet INFURIATING because Hur sat on it.

Yup.

Hur decided this was the perfect moment to declare Biden a sweet, forgetful old man who just couldn’t possibly face a jury… while the same DOJ was busy turning Trump’s similar situation into a full-blown federal case.

The Biden team fought for years to keep the public from hearing tapes with his ghostwriter that were part of the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Hur. We now know why. Biden gave Hur a virtual confession, and Hur gave him a pass. https://t.co/AeSkgj8V1S — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 3, 2026

WTF?

From jonathanturley.org:

The tapes show Biden struggling to give answers even before he announced his candidacy for the presidency, despite denials from key aides such as Jen Psaki and Karine Jean-Pierre. However, Hur had actual tapes showing that Biden had clear memory and knowledge of his retention of classified material. Combined with Biden’s later public statements, the combination would have been deadly at trial. In the interview, Biden read “nearly verbatim” from notebooks containing sensitive national security and foreign policy information, according to Hur. On the tapes, Biden is heard saying, “So this was, I early on, um, in ’09 I just found all the classified stuff downstairs.” At another point, he states, “Some of this may be classified, so be careful with it.” He repeatedly mentions that some of the items in his office and home may be classified. He even brags to his ghostwriter, in a report made on Oct. 10, 2016, that “I have extensive notes over this period of time … They didn’t know I have this.”

Wild, right?

Maybe wild isn't the right word.

Pathetic?

Biased?

As we said earlier, INFURIATING.

Yeah, those work far better.

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