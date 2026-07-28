Joe Biden's Ghostwriter Erased the Tapes After He Heard About Robert Hur's Investigation

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier on Tuesday, investigative reporter Catherine Herridge revealed some disturbing information about the tapes of the ghostwriter of Joe Biden's memoir “Promise Me, Dad,” recorded seven years before Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded a jury would not convict Biden because of his age and failing memory. Biden admitted repeatedly to his ghostwriter, Mark Lewis Zwonitzer, that he had retained classified documents.

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Joe Biden admits REPEATEDLY to his ghostwriter he retained classified docs: "I just found all the classified stuff downstairs..."



Charges should have been BROUGHT. pic.twitter.com/tV9cvq5FKd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2026

Herridge now reports that Zwonitzer erased his interview tapes with Biden after learning he was under investigation. So, how do we still have the recordings? Herridge says the FBI managed to recover the recordings from his computer.

BIDEN GHOSTWRITER: ERASED AUDIO TAPES



A key data point is being lost in the conversation.



According to Special Counsel Hur, the ghostwriter erased the Biden tapes after he learned of Hur's investigation.



Hur considered charging the ghostwriter with obstruction but declined,… pic.twitter.com/en2cFuTZD3 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 28, 2026

The post continues:

… in part because the ghostwriter admitted to his actions, kept the Biden transcripts, and the FBI recovered the recordings from his computer. NOTE: The Biden audio tapes were recorded SEVEN YEARS BEFORE Hur concluded Biden could not be prosecuted for mishandling classified information because of his age, and failed memory.

So Biden got off scot-free, as did his ghostwriter.

Hur Report Chapter 17 --



"DELETION OF AUDIO RECORDINGS BY MARK ZWONITZER, MR. BIDEN'S GHOSTWRITER" 👇https://t.co/90CnGTaP1G — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 28, 2026

Exactly! The sharing of the top secret information happened BEFORE he was incompetent! — SixSecsOfSanity (@SixSecsOfSanity) July 28, 2026

Hur's reasons for declining to charge the ghostwriter, are usually reasons IN FAVOR OF charging a subject, unless the prosecutor is biased in the subject's favor. — PaulCTaylorLaw (@taylor_law) July 28, 2026

Point of order: Biden’s ghostwriter DID NOT have ANY security clearances, so EVERY classified piece of information Biden gave him was a CRIMINAL ACT on Biden’s part. — FlatEarthFlyer (@FlatEarthFlyer) July 28, 2026

I'm so old I can remember when people went to jail for this sort of thing. — John in the Shelter (@jswriter65) July 28, 2026

That was obstruction by the ghostwriter. Why would Hur let him off even though he admitted to what he did? People admit to their crimes everyday but still face the consequences. Was Hur bought off? His actions in this case have caused irreparable damage to his image as a judge. — PennyJ (@j285349) July 28, 2026

Very tired of the tiers of justice - he should have been prosecuted! — Marinenavybrat (@PhotosbyJandD) July 28, 2026

So obstruction of justice and evidence tampering can be negated by “Oopsie, sorry!”? — 9 Lives Cat (@4_Red_White_Blu) July 28, 2026

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I'm so fucking sick of these people not suffering any consequences. If the justice system refuses to dispense justice, it's up to the people to do so. — StinkBox (@box_stink) July 28, 2026

Another amazing story, completely ignored by MSM. — Nk McGregor (@mandoomscroll) July 28, 2026

No one is ever fucking held accountable. — Biker Forever (@dylanvaughanaz) July 28, 2026

So Hur declined to press charges against the ghostwriter because he admitted to his actions and the FBI recovered the erased files from his computer. As someone said above, those sound like reasons to press charges.

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