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Joe Biden's Ghostwriter Erased the Tapes After He Heard About Robert Hur's Investigation

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on July 28, 2026
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As our own Doug Powers reported earlier on Tuesday, investigative reporter Catherine Herridge revealed some disturbing information about the tapes of the ghostwriter of Joe Biden's memoir “Promise Me, Dad,” recorded seven years before Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded a jury would not convict Biden because of his age and failing memory. Biden admitted repeatedly to his ghostwriter, Mark Lewis Zwonitzer, that he had retained classified documents.

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Herridge now reports that Zwonitzer erased his interview tapes with Biden after learning he was under investigation. So, how do we still have the recordings? Herridge says the FBI managed to recover the recordings from his computer.

The post continues:

… in part because the ghostwriter admitted to his actions, kept the Biden transcripts, and the FBI recovered the recordings from his computer.

NOTE: The Biden audio tapes were recorded SEVEN YEARS BEFORE Hur concluded Biden could not be prosecuted for mishandling classified information because of his age, and failed memory.

So Biden got off scot-free, as did his ghostwriter.

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So Hur declined to press charges against the ghostwriter because he admitted to his actions and the FBI recovered the erased files from his computer. As someone said above, those sound like reasons to press charges.

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