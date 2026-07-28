Catherine Herridge Adds Disturbing Context to Tapes of Biden Sharing Classified Info With Writer

Back in 2022, when Joe Biden was in the White House and the autopen was running the show, the FBI searched the Trumps' personal residence at Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation that the administration said was about "the potential mishandling of classified government documents." At the time, Biden said "How that could possibly happen and how anyone could be that irresponsible?" As usual, it was nothing but projection from Joe.

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The recordings of Biden's conversations with his ghost writer several years ago have been released over the objections of the Biden family. Apparently Team Joe didn't want anybody to hear just how "sharp as a tack" Biden was nearly a decade ago.

Joe Biden admits REPEATEDLY to his ghostwriter he retained classified docs: "I just found all the classified stuff downstairs..."



Charges should have been BROUGHT. pic.twitter.com/tV9cvq5FKd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2026

The recordings contained what amounted to repeated confessions but the special counsel declined to recommend prosecution.

Biden speaks haltingly, pauses frequently, and struggles to recall basic events during 2016 and 2017 interviews for his memoir "Promise Me, Dad." Robert Hur wrote that Biden's memory was "significantly limited" both in those sessions and during his 2023 sit-down with… pic.twitter.com/WzTqpUyg0l — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) July 28, 2026

The Democrats liked to say "no one is above the law," but Biden sure was back then.

In 2016 and 2017, Joe Biden sat down with a ghostwriter to draft his memoir “Promise Me, Dad.”



Special Counsel Robert Hur obtained these tapes in his investigation of whether Joe Biden mishandled classified information, and released a report stating that Biden read classified… pic.twitter.com/yJ1kyOdjUU — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 27, 2026

The Biden White House and DOJ had the FBI rifling through Melania’s underwear drawer looking for classified documents after Joe had been tossing them around like confetti.

Biden knew he was sharing classified information with his ghost writer.



He told Zwonitzer himself.



Biden: "The next thing I have here is classified." pic.twitter.com/gADfWuPPLE — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 27, 2026

Joe Biden: "So this was, I early on, um, in '09 I just found all the classified stuff downstairs." pic.twitter.com/lsFlaSZMhC — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 27, 2026

"Just found all the classified stuff downstairs"? Yikes. Oh, and don't forget the classified material that was in the garage while his drug addicted son was hanging out there. Double yikes.

As disturbing as the recordings are, Catherine Herridge had some things to keep in mind, including the fact that this was how Biden was three to four years before even entering the White House.

CONTEXT: The ghost writer tapes were recorded seven years before Special Counsel Robert Hur concluded a jury would not convict President Biden because of his age and failing memory.



Hur found Biden wilfully retained and disclosed highly classified materials after his vice… https://t.co/UCGlxddZo6 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 28, 2026

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Here's the rest of that post if you can't see it all above:

Hur found Biden wilfully retained and disclosed highly classified materials after his vice presidency, including government documents and personal notes/notebooks/notecards containing classified information about the Obama administration’s Afghanistan policy. Some of these sensitive records were found by investigators in Biden’s garage, offices, and basement den. As a senator, Biden apparently removed some classified materials from a secure facility known as a SCIF. Unlawful retention of classified information is a potential federal crime, in additional to mishandling national defense information.

Yep, America was in the best of hands during those four years Biden was in office.

Joe Biden: "I was going to ask you something else. Uhhh. Ummm. Oh gosh. I can't think what it is." pic.twitter.com/K7rmWiAd7l — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 27, 2026

Joe Biden: "Some of this may be classified so be careful with it." pic.twitter.com/V6wUOH0z8S — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 27, 2026

When trying to recall a past meeting to Zwonitzer, Biden lost track of what he was talking about, said "it's confusing me," and needed his assistant to get him back on track. pic.twitter.com/DWFyo2sbAr — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 27, 2026

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Triple yikes.

Does anyone believe that if this was Jack Smith investigating Donald Trump, there wouldn't have been an indictment? — Andrew Slough (@andyjss) July 28, 2026

Even if he wasn't likely to be convicted, this should have gone to trial so that the evidence could be seen by the public. Hur failed miserably here. — Josh Ballinger 🇺🇸 (@JoshBallinger3) July 28, 2026

As Orwell wrote in Animal Farm, "all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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