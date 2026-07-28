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Catherine Herridge Adds Disturbing Context to Tapes of Biden Sharing Classified Info With Writer

Doug P. | 9:20 AM on July 28, 2026
Yahoo

Back in 2022, when Joe Biden was in the White House and the autopen was running the show, the FBI searched the Trumps' personal residence at Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation that the administration said was about "the potential mishandling of classified government documents." At the time, Biden said "How that could possibly happen and how anyone could be that irresponsible?" As usual, it was nothing but projection from Joe.

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The recordings of Biden's conversations with his ghost writer several years ago have been released over the objections of the Biden family. Apparently Team Joe didn't want anybody to hear just how "sharp as a tack" Biden was nearly a decade ago.

The recordings contained what amounted to repeated confessions but the special counsel declined to recommend prosecution.

The Democrats liked to say "no one is above the law," but Biden sure was back then. 

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The Biden White House and DOJ had the FBI rifling through Melania’s underwear drawer looking for classified documents after Joe had been tossing them around like confetti.

"Just found all the classified stuff downstairs"? Yikes. Oh, and don't forget the classified material that was in the garage while his drug addicted son was hanging out there. Double yikes. 

As disturbing as the recordings are, Catherine Herridge had some things to keep in mind, including the fact that this was how Biden was three to four years before even entering the White House. 

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Here's the rest of that post if you can't see it all above: 

Hur found Biden wilfully retained and disclosed highly classified materials after his vice presidency, including government documents and personal notes/notebooks/notecards containing classified information about the Obama administration’s Afghanistan policy. 

Some of these sensitive records were found by investigators in Biden’s garage, offices, and basement den. 

As a senator, Biden apparently removed some classified materials from a secure facility known as a SCIF.    

Unlawful retention of classified information is a potential federal crime, in additional to mishandling national defense information.

Yep, America was in the best of hands during those four years Biden was in office. 

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Triple yikes.

As Orwell wrote in Animal Farm, "all animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others."

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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