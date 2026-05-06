Remember When President Biden and Jimmy Kimmel Had a Good Laugh About Jailing Political Opponents?

Earlier today the FBI raided the office of Virginia Senate Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas in connection to a major corruption investigation. Others were reportedly also rounded up when the FBI executed a warrant signed by a federal judge.

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Instead of condemning any corruption, many on the Left, including some media allies of the Dems, have been trying to shift the focus to Fox News, and how they were the first on the scene at the raid.

We'll now wait for the Democrats to claim that this latest corruption allegation is politically-motivated on the part of the Trump DOJ and FBI. Barack Obama has been making those kinds of claims lately:

President Obama: “The White House shouldn’t be able to direct the Attorney General to go around prosecuting whoever the president wants prosecuted. The AG is the people’s lawyer, it’s not the president’s consigliere. You can’t have a situation in which whoever’s in charge of the… pic.twitter.com/exGvOu6cNa — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 6, 2026

Obama's former DOJ "wingman" probably couldn't agree more, because both of them are bereft of self-awareness.

Here's a flashback from @mazemoore that's very telling and proves that Democrats accusing Trump of lawfare are projecting like there's no tomorrow:

Remember when President Biden joked with Jimmy Kimmel about sending his political opponents to jail while his DoJ was actually trying to throw Trump in jail? That was awesome. https://t.co/zYwuMj6GbS pic.twitter.com/XBOokknj2i — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 6, 2026

"Accuse your opponents of what YOU are doing" is a top Democrat strategy. And when Biden said people who are "not playing by the rules" he was talking about those who are threats to Democrat power.

Exactly 2 months after this occurred the FBI raided Mar-a-Largo. — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) May 6, 2026

Biden and Kimmel had a good laugh about it, too.

It’s not only ok for Democrats to jail their opponents, it’s funny. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) May 6, 2026

When they tell us who they are we should listen.

Gotta give credit to Biden on this one.



When lucid, Joe was at times honest about his Stalinist intentions. https://t.co/ZCzBGrnqAK — Chase Spears (@DrChaseSpears) May 6, 2026

He really was.

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