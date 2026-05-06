Maine Dem Senate Candidate With Nazi Tattoo Promises He’ll Be 'Arrested' If GOP...
Rep. Jayapal Openly Defies Trump Sanctions, Works with Foreign Nations to Supply Oil...
Va. House Speaker Says People Deserve Answers About How Fox News Got This...
Bill Melugin Drops Louise Lucas’ Own Senate Photo — Politico’s Jonathan Martin Melts...
Sam Stein Melts Down as FBI Raids Top Virginia Democrat — Suddenly ‘Politicized’...
UH OH! Office of Va. Dem State Senator (and 'Close Ally of Gov....
THUD! Obama Trips Over Ex 'Wingman' While Accusing Trump of Using the DOJ...
Dave Portnoy Bodies Mamdani on Antisemitic Vandalism — Hochul’s Press Office Jumps In...
VIP
Exceptions to Open Border Limo Libs' 'Nobody Is Illegal on Stolen Land' Rhetoric...
Trump's UFO Disclosure Just Got Real: Patel Says Files Are Ready – Memes...
Bills to Pay? Four Months Ago vs. Today: Megyn Kelly's Head-Spinning Shift on...
White NYT Employee Fights Back Against Alleged Discrimination — And His Colleagues Launch...
That's the Spirit! Pete Buttigieg Can't Believe Trump's Still Blaming the Previous Admin
Kamala Endorses Bass for 'Fixing' Homelessness — Next Day, Homeless Burn Down LA's...

Remember When President Biden and Jimmy Kimmel Had a Good Laugh About Jailing Political Opponents?

Doug P. | 3:32 PM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Earlier today the FBI raided the office of Virginia Senate Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas in connection to a major corruption investigation. Others were reportedly also rounded up when the FBI executed a warrant signed by a federal judge. 

Advertisement

Instead of condemning any corruption, many on the Left, including some media allies of the Dems, have been trying to shift the focus to Fox News, and how they were the first on the scene at the raid. 

We'll now wait for the Democrats to claim that this latest corruption allegation is politically-motivated on the part of the Trump DOJ and FBI. Barack Obama has been making those kinds of claims lately

Obama's former DOJ "wingman" probably couldn't agree more, because both of them are bereft of self-awareness. 

Here's a flashback from @mazemoore that's very telling and proves that Democrats accusing Trump of lawfare are projecting like there's no tomorrow: 

Recommended

Bill Melugin Drops Louise Lucas’ Own Senate Photo — Politico’s Jonathan Martin Melts Down, Gets Ratio’d
justmindy
Advertisement

"Accuse your opponents of what YOU are doing" is a top Democrat strategy. And when Biden said people who are "not playing by the rules" he was talking about those who are threats to Democrat power.

Biden and Kimmel had a good laugh about it, too.

When they tell us who they are we should listen. 

He really was. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and those who try and circle the wagons around them.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Melugin Drops Louise Lucas’ Own Senate Photo — Politico’s Jonathan Martin Melts Down, Gets Ratio’d
justmindy
Rep. Jayapal Openly Defies Trump Sanctions, Works with Foreign Nations to Supply Oil to Cuba
justmindy
Va. House Speaker Says People Deserve Answers About How Fox News Got This FBI Corruption Raid Story First
Doug P.
Sam Stein Melts Down as FBI Raids Top Virginia Democrat — Suddenly ‘Politicized’ When It’s Not His Side
justmindy
Maine Dem Senate Candidate With Nazi Tattoo Promises He’ll Be 'Arrested' If GOP Keeps the Chamber
justmindy
Dave Portnoy Bodies Mamdani on Antisemitic Vandalism — Hochul’s Press Office Jumps In With Lamest Burn
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bill Melugin Drops Louise Lucas’ Own Senate Photo — Politico’s Jonathan Martin Melts Down, Gets Ratio’d justmindy
Advertisement