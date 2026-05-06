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THUD! Obama Trips Over Ex 'Wingman' While Accusing Trump of Using the DOJ to Go After Political Enemies

Doug P. | 12:17 PM on May 06, 2026
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Former President Barack Obama has repeatedly demonstrated a real knack for projecting his personality traits onto Donald Trump and other Republicans. One example of that is when Obama accuses Republicans of being "divisive," which is nothing short of laughable:

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Next up we have Obama's conversation with Stephen Colbert. The former president isn't afraid to submit himself to a super challenging interview (cue massive eye roll). 

Once again, Obama seems to be hoping that nobody remembers much of what happened during his time in office, not to mention Biden's four years in the White House during the autopen presidency:

Legit LOL! 

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He really is.

We're assuming that Eric Holder didn't say he was Obama's "wingman" for nothing. 

Fact check: TRUE.

Right?

Somebody show Obama pictures of all the Team Trump mugshots. 

But only Trump goes after political opponents, or something. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and massive levels of projection. 

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