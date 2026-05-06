THUD! Obama Trips Over Ex 'Wingman' While Accusing Trump of Using the DOJ to Go After Political Enemies

Former President Barack Obama has repeatedly demonstrated a real knack for projecting his personality traits onto Donald Trump and other Republicans. One example of that is when Obama accuses Republicans of being "divisive," which is nothing short of laughable:

Advertisement

Obama, a few weeks ago: The other side does the angry, divisive, us/them stuff. We’re about coming together.



Obama, today: Launches angry, divisive attack on his political opponents at a funeral service. pic.twitter.com/VoluFWHfUL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 6, 2026

Next up we have Obama's conversation with Stephen Colbert. The former president isn't afraid to submit himself to a super challenging interview (cue massive eye roll).

Once again, Obama seems to be hoping that nobody remembers much of what happened during his time in office, not to mention Biden's four years in the White House during the autopen presidency:

President Obama: “The White House shouldn’t be able to direct the Attorney General to go around prosecuting whoever the president wants prosecuted. The AG is the people’s lawyer, it’s not the president’s consigliere. You can’t have a situation in which whoever’s in charge of the… pic.twitter.com/exGvOu6cNa — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 6, 2026

Legit LOL!

“The WH shouldn’t be able to direct the AG to go around prosecuting whoever the prez wants prosecuted. The AG is the people’s lawyer, it’s not the president’s consigliere.”



Obama remains the undisputed heavyweight champ of hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/H59ZB2ojGv — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) May 6, 2026

He really is.

We're assuming that Eric Holder didn't say he was Obama's "wingman" for nothing.

Obama's own gun-running AG literally said he was Obama's "wing-man". pic.twitter.com/oAFWb67TZH — T. Ford 🇺🇸🌴 🐊 (@ChimayBlue) May 6, 2026

Fact check: TRUE.

Taking gaslighting to Level 11. https://t.co/hdy2Tsrv8I — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) May 6, 2026

Right?

You know what else the White House shouldn’t be able to do…

Spy on reporters they don’t like and murder US citizens without a trial.



But Obama did both of those and the media didn’t say sh@t.https://t.co/YdWzf2j9l3 — JNov57 (@JNOV57) May 6, 2026

Somebody show Obama pictures of all the Team Trump mugshots.

But only Trump goes after political opponents, or something.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and massive levels of projection.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!