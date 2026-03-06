Gavin Newsom's Career-Defining Answer Goes Terribly Wrong
Here's Barack Obama a While Back Slamming Republican Divisiveness vs. Obama at Jesse Jackson's Funeral

Doug P. | 4:45 PM on March 06, 2026
Screenshotted meme

A memorial service for Jesse Jackson was held in Chicago today, and Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and Barack Obama were among those who attended. 

Biden was his, um, usual self: 

No, you're NOT exaggerating, Joe. Republicans don't share your party's absolute insanity on just about every issue.

Spouting off about Trump at a funeral is on-brand for Biden, and so was this:

Did Joe reminded everybody they "ain't black" if they don't vote Democrat in November?

That brings us to Barack Obama, who just about three weeks ago claimed Trump and the Republicans have nothing but divisive politics, while the Democrats are about bringing people together: 

Hillary "basket of deplorables" Clinton likely agreed with Obama that the Dems are all about bringing people together.

As usual, Obama's full of more you-know-what than the New York City sewer system. 

This was Obama at Jackson's funeral today: 

This is a heck of a compare and contrast: 

Unfortunately though we're used to the projection from Obama (not to mention Biden). 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (and projection -- looking at you, Barack). 

