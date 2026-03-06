Here's Barack Obama a While Back Slamming Republican Divisiveness vs. Obama at Jesse Jackson's Funeral

A memorial service for Jesse Jackson was held in Chicago today, and Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and Barack Obama were among those who attended.

Biden was his, um, usual self:

FORMER PRESIDENT BIDEN: “We're in a tough spot, folks. We've got an administration that doesn't share any of the values that we have, and I don't think I'm exaggerating a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/MmCTOTDT4Y — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 6, 2026

No, you're NOT exaggerating, Joe. Republicans don't share your party's absolute insanity on just about every issue.

Spouting off about Trump at a funeral is on-brand for Biden, and so was this:

Joe Biden just told the attendees at Jesse Jackson's memorial service that they’re dumb



"I am a hell of a lot smarter than most of you."pic.twitter.com/0lGmzCsWff — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2026

Did Joe reminded everybody they "ain't black" if they don't vote Democrat in November?

That brings us to Barack Obama, who just about three weeks ago claimed Trump and the Republicans have nothing but divisive politics, while the Democrats are about bringing people together:

OBAMA: “The other side does the mean, angry, exclusive, us/them, divisive politics. That's their home court. Our court is coming together.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3AYr7Ob6Zr — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 14, 2026

Hillary "basket of deplorables" Clinton likely agreed with Obama that the Dems are all about bringing people together.

As usual, Obama's full of more you-know-what than the New York City sewer system.

This was Obama at Jackson's funeral today:

🚨 JUST IN: Hussein Obama is now using Rev. Jesse Jackson's funeral to ATTACK MAGA as "bigots" and "bullies"



"That some Americans count more than others, and some don't count at all!"



Hussein is the most divisive president in modern history.pic.twitter.com/enna90m9Go — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 6, 2026

This is a heck of a compare and contrast:

Obama, a few weeks ago: The other side does the angry, divisive, us/them stuff. We’re about coming together.



Obama, today: Launches angry, divisive attack on his political opponents at a funeral service. pic.twitter.com/VoluFWHfUL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 6, 2026

Unfortunately though we're used to the projection from Obama (not to mention Biden).

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (and projection -- looking at you, Barack).

