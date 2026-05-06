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UH OH! Office of Va. Dem State Senator (and 'Close Ally of Gov. Spanberger') Is Getting Raided By the FBI

Doug P. | 1:17 PM on May 06, 2026
Twitchy Meme

Ever since the beginning of the second Trump term, rooting out fraud has been a top priority, and Vice President JD Vance has been heading up that effort, along with the DOJ, FBI Kash Patel and others:

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Vance announced Thursday his fraud task force busted an alleged $50 million hospice and healthcare fraud scheme in Los Angeles. Following this news, Trump took to Truth Social Friday morning to officially proclaim he was naming Vance fraud czar. 

Trump said Vance’s focus would be "EVERYWHERE" but with a special emphasis on Democratic-controlled states.

"Vice President JD Vance is now in charge of ‘FRAUD’ in the United States," Trump wrote. "We will call him the ‘FRAUD CZAR,’ and his focus will be ‘EVERYWHERE,’ but primarily in those Blue States where CROOKED DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS, like those in California, Illinois, Minnesota (Somalia beware!), Maine, New York, and many others, have had a ‘free for all’ in the unprecedented theft of Taxpayer Money."

We're not yet sure if the following story is directly related, but here's a bit of breaking news about a Virginia Democrat who Fox News' Bill Melugin says is a close ally of Gov. Spanberger: 

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We'll see where this leads, but it appears to be related to the senator's reported business dealings: 

Stay tuned! Oh, and the lefty media seem more concerned by how Fox News got this story than about what the allegations are. However, we'll get to more on that in an upcoming story. 

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