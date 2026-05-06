UH OH! Office of Va. Dem State Senator (and 'Close Ally of Gov. Spanberger') Is Getting Raided By the FBI

Ever since the beginning of the second Trump term, rooting out fraud has been a top priority, and Vice President JD Vance has been heading up that effort, along with the DOJ, FBI Kash Patel and others:

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Vance announced Thursday his fraud task force busted an alleged $50 million hospice and healthcare fraud scheme in Los Angeles. Following this news, Trump took to Truth Social Friday morning to officially proclaim he was naming Vance fraud czar. Trump said Vance’s focus would be "EVERYWHERE" but with a special emphasis on Democratic-controlled states. "Vice President JD Vance is now in charge of ‘FRAUD’ in the United States," Trump wrote. "We will call him the ‘FRAUD CZAR,’ and his focus will be ‘EVERYWHERE,’ but primarily in those Blue States where CROOKED DEMOCRAT POLITICIANS, like those in California, Illinois, Minnesota (Somalia beware!), Maine, New York, and many others, have had a ‘free for all’ in the unprecedented theft of Taxpayer Money."

We're not yet sure if the following story is directly related, but here's a bit of breaking news about a Virginia Democrat who Fox News' Bill Melugin says is a close ally of Gov. Spanberger:

BREAKING: @FoxNews is on scene in Portsmouth, VA where the FBI is raiding the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L Louise Lucas, a Democrat and close ally of VA Governor Spanberger. Fed law enforcement sources tell FOX this is in connection to a major corruption… pic.twitter.com/khN5fwt1Le — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 6, 2026

Images from @AlexHoganTV live shot on scene just now. pic.twitter.com/LWOADUgusc — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 6, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: The FBI is carrying out a RAID of Virginia Gov. Spanberger's Democrat ally Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas — in connection to a major CORRUPTION investigation



MULTIPLE search warrants carried out that were approved by a federal judge, and the raids are… https://t.co/aJcE5HIAmd pic.twitter.com/EIDQPmHZua — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 6, 2026

We'll see where this leads, but it appears to be related to the senator's reported business dealings:

NOW: An FBI raid is unfolding at the office of Virginia Democratic State Sen. Louise Lucas — and it’s already drawing serious attention.



Multiple people on the scene are reportedly being taken into custody as agents move through the area.



The office sits near several cannabis… pic.twitter.com/WIcn9xrzOy — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 6, 2026

Stay tuned! Oh, and the lefty media seem more concerned by how Fox News got this story than about what the allegations are. However, we'll get to more on that in an upcoming story.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians, and the list just keeps growing.

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