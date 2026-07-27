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Court Crushes Biden Tape Injunction — Explosive Interview Recordings Set for Imminent Public Dump

justmindy
justmindy | 11:53 AM on July 27, 2026
Yahoo

Well, the Left and Biden did their best to keep them from being released, but the injunction on the  'Biden Interview' recordings has now been lifted.

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The Oversight Committee says they are working on getting them. 

There was never any reason to keep them from the public ... or was there?

Hopefully, it is sooner rather than later.

Now, America will know why they decided Biden was likely too old to prosecute.

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It may only prove, for once and for all, how much deception there was coming from the Biden White House and Democrats as a whole.

It will likely prove Biden was not the one running the country.

The Corporate Media will do their best to protect Biden and all Democrats.

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That's probably a very fair inference.

Modern corporate media is a communications arm of the DNC. 

That will likely never happen because he's old and was a President. Perhaps it will keep it from happening again in the future. Maybe voters will start taking the age and health of a President seriously. 

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