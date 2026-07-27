Court Crushes Biden Tape Injunction — Explosive Interview Recordings Set for Imminent Public Dump

Well, the Left and Biden did their best to keep them from being released, but the injunction on the 'Biden Interview' recordings has now been lifted.

The Oversight Project is going to get the Biden tapes imminently.



The injunction pending appeal by the DC Circuit has been dissolved.



Stand by. Get ready. pic.twitter.com/6Lp8OdQ92n — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) July 27, 2026

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The Oversight Committee says they are working on getting them.

BIDEN TAPES RELEASE IMMINENT



A federal judge just dissolved the injunction blocking release of the tapes.



The tapes will soon be with their rightful owner, YOU!



It's YOUR government. pic.twitter.com/iHVjsvjnX2 — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) July 27, 2026

There was never any reason to keep them from the public ... or was there?

Due to our multi-year litigation, @TheJusticeDept now has complete discretion to release the tapes at any moment.



We stood alone in federal court with our friends at @Heritage and beat Joe Biden. — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) July 27, 2026

Hopefully, it is sooner rather than later.

Time To Release,

The 🤡Biden🤡 Asleep At The Wheel Tapes!! https://t.co/RSskvb7FNw — JSGomes (@jsgomes1) July 27, 2026

Now, America will know why they decided Biden was likely too old to prosecute.

@JeffClarkUS: Congratulations!👏🍾

But:

With All Due Respect, this is no more than a “shiny object” now, as although historians such as @LeeSmithDC will use this, nothing much else will happen…

…Unless the AutoPen abuse can be reversed. https://t.co/y5Zmw9Ci53 — Dan Schwartz (@Dan_Schwartz) July 27, 2026

It may only prove, for once and for all, how much deception there was coming from the Biden White House and Democrats as a whole.

I expect the tapes to strengthen the argument that Biden showed notable memory issues years earlier than widely acknowledged. This will further damage public trust in mainstream media for how they covered (or downplayed) questions about his fitness. Whether it shifts views of his… — Gale (@Fgalez4f) July 27, 2026

It will likely prove Biden was not the one running the country.

What to expect beyond the sensational headlines...



1) There's a good chance Biden, cognitively declined as he truly was, played up the, "I'm just a poor old man" bit to avoid answering questions.



2) Legacy media will downplay any big revelations, pivoting back to gas and Iran — Daniel: End Legacy Media=Make America United Again (@DHT12AMDG) July 27, 2026

The Corporate Media will do their best to protect Biden and all Democrats.

If they’ve been trying to hide it, chances are, there’s something to hide. — Crowenation4547 (@Crowenation4547) July 27, 2026

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That's probably a very fair inference.

Hard for them to squeal he's a King IF HE INSISTS ON FULL TRANSPARENCY

Every "journalist" who insisted Biden was sharp as a tack SHOULD BE FIRED IMMEDIATELY

Propagandists shouldn't be allowed to masquerade as Journalists https://t.co/2tX3EQOXIC — GigiRNC (@GigiRNC) July 27, 2026

Modern corporate media is a communications arm of the DNC.

I want to see prosecutions — TrustNoOne (@Beans84811745) July 27, 2026

That will likely never happen because he's old and was a President. Perhaps it will keep it from happening again in the future. Maybe voters will start taking the age and health of a President seriously.

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