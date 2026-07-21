TICK TOCK! New (DAMNING) D.C. Circuit Court Ruling AGAINST Joe Biden Proves That Karma Is REAL

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected former President Joe Biden’s emergency bid to block the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview transcripts and audio recordings.

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In other words, womp womp womp womp.

In a 2-1 ruling, the court denied Biden’s request for an injunction pending appeal in the Heritage Foundation’s FOIA lawsuit against the Justice Department. The majority found that Biden had not shown a strong likelihood of success on the merits, emphasizing the public’s substantial interest in reviewing the special counsel’s decision not to bring charges and concluding that remaining privacy interests were outweighed after the DOJ’s extensive redactions.

Gosh, why would Biden want to keep this information from the American public?

HUH.

HRM.

HA!

🚨 In a 2-1 vote, the D.C. Circuit has denied former President Joe Biden's emergency bid to block the DOJ from releasing Special Counsel Hur's interview transcripts and audio recordings sought by the Heritage Foundation under FOIA. pic.twitter.com/MmCxkkVXei — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) July 21, 2026

This is gonna be FUN.

Unless your name is Joe Biden.

The majority held that Biden failed to show he was likely to succeed on the merits. It found the public has a strong interest in evaluating Special Counsel Hur's decision not to charge him, and that DOJ's extensive redactions left Biden's remaining privacy interests outweighed… — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) July 21, 2026

In other words, Americans have the right to know ... and we wanna know.

Judge Pan dissented, arguing the court should preserve the status quo because releasing the recordings now will effectively moot Biden's appeal. She said Biden raised substantial privacy arguments under FOIA Exemption 7(C), favored the D.C. Circuit's sliding-scale injunction… — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) July 21, 2026

Pan was appointed by Biden, FYI.

Yeah, we made the same face.

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