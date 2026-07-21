Even Trans Host Can't Stop Making Faces As Trans Dem Ashley Webb Explains...
Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame...
Appointed Senator Darline Graham Is Running to Hold Onto SC Senate Seat Once...
'Best Thing Going': Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Socialist Movement in Dem...
VIP
Jennifer Welch Gets a Glow-Up to Debate Trump's Dementia With Scott Jennings
Reading Writing and Revolution: Teachers Union Speeches Give Us The Three Rs
Don Lemon: MAGA Is the Modern-Day Nazi Party ‘Without the Holocaust and All...
Dead Teen Discovered Inside $1M Home of Ayanna Pressley's Ex-Con Husband — Media...
Irony Detectors EXPLODE After Reports About the Only Civilian Injured by Anti-ICE Bomber...
Renter Says She’s the Reason Her Landlord Doesn’t Have to Get a Real...
Rubio Lifts the Veil: Havana Weaponized American Radicals Against Their Own Country for...
VIP
Trillion Dollar Clown Show: 20 percent of College Students Can Barely Read After...
Mehdi Hasan Upset CNN Reported Khamenei Killed Thousands, Then Whitewashed Netanyahu’s Bod...
James Talarico Says No One Should Have to Crowdfund Cancer Care Because Healthcare...

TICK TOCK! New (DAMNING) D.C. Circuit Court Ruling AGAINST Joe Biden Proves That Karma Is REAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:16 AM on July 21, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected former President Joe Biden’s emergency bid to block the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview transcripts and audio recordings.

Advertisement

In other words, womp womp womp womp.

In a 2-1 ruling, the court denied Biden’s request for an injunction pending appeal in the Heritage Foundation’s FOIA lawsuit against the Justice Department. The majority found that Biden had not shown a strong likelihood of success on the merits, emphasizing the public’s substantial interest in reviewing the special counsel’s decision not to bring charges and concluding that remaining privacy interests were outweighed after the DOJ’s extensive redactions. 

Gosh, why would Biden want to keep this information from the American public? 

HUH.

HRM.

HA!

This is gonna be FUN.

Unless your name is Joe Biden.

Recommended

Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame for Fiery NYC ICE Attack
Warren Squire
Advertisement

In other words, Americans have the right to know ... and we wanna know.

Pan was appointed by Biden, FYI.

Yeah, we made the same face.

===========================================================

Related:

Let's GOOO! Lily Tang Williams, Who Grew Up Under Mao Zedong, Challenges Hasan Piker to Debate Marxism

He Said WHAT About ICE?! Ted Lieu Hits New Self-Awareness LOW Just One DAY Before NYC ICE Attack

WHOA: Old David Hogg Video Right After Parkland Shooting Surfaces and X Peeps Have Questions (WATCH)

Hot DAMN! Tom Homan Goes OFF on Democrats After 'Anti-ICE Stuff' Found on NYC Bomb Suspect (WATCH)

'Get ALL of This': Marco Rubio Goes FULL RUBIO on CODE PINK Nutbags Demanding Ceasefire and LOL (WATCH)

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOJ JOE BIDEN LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame for Fiery NYC ICE Attack
Warren Squire
Even Trans Host Can't Stop Making Faces As Trans Dem Ashley Webb Explains How He's MEDICALLY a Woman
Sam J.
Renter Says She’s the Reason Her Landlord Doesn’t Have to Get a Real Job
Brett T.
Dead Teen Discovered Inside $1M Home of Ayanna Pressley's Ex-Con Husband — Media Largely Silent
justmindy
DSA Loser Brigade Meltdown: 'Noooo, Iran Can't Bankroll Hamas, Hezbollah & the Houthis Anymore'
justmindy
'Best Thing Going': Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo Says Socialist Movement in Dem Party Is Gift to GOP
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Flaming Hot Message: Scott Jennings Shuts Down CNN Dems Trying to Shift Blame for Fiery NYC ICE Attack Warren Squire
Advertisement