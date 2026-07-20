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Let's GOOO! Lily Tang Williams, Who Grew Up Under Mao Zedong, Challenges Hasan Piker to Debate Marxism

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:50 PM on July 20, 2026
Twitchy

Lily Tang Williams just dropped the mic on Hasan Piker and every other armchair Marxist who romanticizes Mao Zedong.

While the leftist streamer was busy declaring Mao one of history’s great leaders, Williams—a Republican candidate for Congress in New Hampshire and a literal survivor of Mao’s Cultural Revolution—fired back with the kind of lived experience the ideology crowd hates to confront.

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It all started here with Piker:

What an absolute maroon.

Enter Lily Tang Williams:

The contrast couldn’t be sharper. On one side, a comfortable Western leftist who can praise a mass murderer from the safety of a streaming setup. On the other, a woman who lived the reality—the hunger, the indoctrination, the loss of individual dignity—and chose freedom instead. She’s not asking for pity. She’s offering a debate. 

Piker and his fans can keep quoting theory and ignoring body counts. Williams is living proof that the survivors always get the last word. When actual victims of communism speak, the cosplay revolutionaries tend to go very quiet. That’s exactly why voices like hers matter more than ever.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DAVID HOGG ICE MARXISM NEW HAMPSHIRE

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