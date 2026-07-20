VIP
Trans Dem Senate Candidate Shares CT Scan to 'Prove' Uterus — It Mentions...
Mayor Mamdani's Statement on Attack 'Outside 26 Federal Plaza' Has Glaring Omissions
Let's Flash Back to When Democracy-Saving Lib Celebs Tried to Change the 2016...
'Get ALL of This': Marco Rubio Goes FULL RUBIO on CODE PINK Nutbags...
NYC Chaos: Suspect Deploys Incendiary Device Outside Federal Building; Arrest Made (WATCH)
Elizabeth Warren Puts Her Flawless Political Instincts Back to Work With MI Senate...
They Never, EVER Thought Trump Would Win: Obama Got REALLY Lazy, Ask Us...
VIP
The Merch Tent at a Sanders/AOC Rally in My State Was Bernie-Style Anti-Capitalism...
Former Obama Bro Proves There IS Such a Thing As a STUPID Question...
Zohran Mamdani's Attempt to Take Credit for World Cup Tournament Success Hit a...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
High-Water Marx? Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Progressive Corbin Trent Who Says Socialism...
Blow-By-Blow: Harry Sisson and Don Lemon Want to Go One-On-One With Male Members...
Crass Media: Minnesota Star Tribune Columnist Cheers Tim Walz for Pardoning Illegal Alien...

EPIC X Post NUKES Mark Ruffalo From ORBIT for Attacking Elon Over Starving African Kids and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on July 20, 2026
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Ruffalo went after Elon Musk for starving African children or some other happy horse manure.

If you were lucky and missed it, here's the post.

Advertisement

There's a teensy bit more to it but trust us, it does not get any smarter.

And while plenty of people on X were happy dragging and dunking on the Now You See Me actor, user ANT really took him apart.

This is glorious:

Post continues:

... would generate roughly $200,000-$400,000 a year in passive income, several times what the average family earns. On top of that, you own multiple luxury properties, including a New York penthouse reportedly worth around $7 million, and you're still taking on film roles that pay millions.

Lecturing others while sitting on tens of millions yourself is peak Hollywood...

As for Elon, his charitable giving has far exceeded your entire net worth tenfold. And as for the idea that he can simply "solve world hunger" by writing one giant cheque only demonstrates your fundamental misunderstanding of how global hunger actually works. It's not a problem that disappears because one wealthy person transfers money into the system.

You need a basic economics lesson and a mirror, because your hypocrisy is matched only by your lack of self-awareness.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's always cute when a Champagne Socialist like Ruffalo wants other people to do the work ... maybe he should write a check or just shut his big mouth?

Yeah, that sounds about right.

===========================================================

Related:

'Get ALL of This': Marco Rubio Goes FULL RUBIO on CODE PINK Nutbags Demanding Ceasefire and LOL (WATCH)

NYC Chaos: Suspect Deploys Incendiary Device Outside Federal Building; Arrest Made (WATCH)

They Never, EVER Thought Trump Would Win: Obama Got REALLY Lazy, Ask Us How We Know (Hint: BURN BAGS)

Former Obama Bro Proves There IS Such a Thing As a STUPID Question in Smug Ask About Illegals Voting

Cops Tried to Edit THIS Part Out of Sunny Hostin's DON'T YOU KNOW WHO I AM Incident With Her Son and WOW

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ECONOMY ELON MUSK HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Mayor Mamdani's Statement on Attack 'Outside 26 Federal Plaza' Has Glaring Omissions
Doug P.
'Get ALL of This': Marco Rubio Goes FULL RUBIO on CODE PINK Nutbags Demanding Ceasefire and LOL (WATCH)
Sam J.
They Never, EVER Thought Trump Would Win: Obama Got REALLY Lazy, Ask Us How We Know (Hint: BURN BAGS)
Sam J.
Let's Flash Back to When Democracy-Saving Lib Celebs Tried to Change the 2016 Election Results
Doug P.
Trans Dem Senate Candidate Shares CT Scan to 'Prove' Uterus — It Mentions ... Other MANLY Parts
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement