EPIC X Post NUKES Mark Ruffalo From ORBIT for Attacking Elon Over Starving African Kids and LOL

As Twitchy readers know, Mark Ruffalo went after Elon Musk for starving African children or some other happy horse manure.

If you were lucky and missed it, here's the post.

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Hello @ElonMusk. This is how you are perceived. Not too late to course correct but it’s getting pretty late. You certainly have the extra money on hand to really help the people of the world instead of the hellbent road of chaos and destruction you are ludicrously barreling down.… pic.twitter.com/O5ndSZzz7Q — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 18, 2026

There's a teensy bit more to it but trust us, it does not get any smarter.

And while plenty of people on X were happy dragging and dunking on the Now You See Me actor, user ANT really took him apart.

This is glorious:

Hey Mark, you're worth around $35 million while continuing to land major Hollywood roles. You could donate $25-30 million tomorrow and still live an extremely comfortable life for the rest of your days.



At a conservative 4% safe withdrawal rate, even a remaining $5-10 million… https://t.co/ouLgFzXeJE — Aɴᴛ (@AntSpeaks) July 18, 2026

Post continues:

... would generate roughly $200,000-$400,000 a year in passive income, several times what the average family earns. On top of that, you own multiple luxury properties, including a New York penthouse reportedly worth around $7 million, and you're still taking on film roles that pay millions. Lecturing others while sitting on tens of millions yourself is peak Hollywood... As for Elon, his charitable giving has far exceeded your entire net worth tenfold. And as for the idea that he can simply "solve world hunger" by writing one giant cheque only demonstrates your fundamental misunderstanding of how global hunger actually works. It's not a problem that disappears because one wealthy person transfers money into the system.



You need a basic economics lesson and a mirror, because your hypocrisy is matched only by your lack of self-awareness.

It's always cute when a Champagne Socialist like Ruffalo wants other people to do the work ... maybe he should write a check or just shut his big mouth?

Yeah, that sounds about right.

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