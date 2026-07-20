'Get ALL of This': Marco Rubio Goes FULL RUBIO on CODE PINK Nutbags Demanding Ceasefire and LOL (WATCH)

A heated hallway confrontation between Marco Rubio and loony, frothy-mouthed CODE PINK activists demanding he call for a ceasefire is the bomb-diggity.

Trump's Secretary of State was approached by a woman in a pink shirt (pretty sure she's their leader from the side view of her; that frizzy hair) and a keffiyeh-style scarf who pressed him on the issue amid the Israel-Hamas war. Rubio immediately went FULL Rubio, challenging the setup, questioning whether he was being filmed, and then delivering a blunt response: he placed the blame squarely on Hamas for embedding military installations among civilians and using them as shields, calling the resulting deaths terrible but insisting the terrorist group must stop its tactics first.

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You know what? Watch it for yourself... It's rad.

Trust us.

Our favorite part of this is his telling them to make sure they get EVERYTHING for their video to post; he does not seem like he's exactly worried about the nutbags recording him telling them to stick their ceasefire where the sun don't shine.

Heh.

Code Pink. Can we eject the commies? Especially the ones hiding behind children. The Red-Green alliance shown for all to see. — Liberty_Jedi (@Liberty_Jedi) July 19, 2026

This doesn't seem like a whole lot to ask.

Little troll of a woman messed with the wrong cat — Eck (@eckdoggie) July 20, 2026

As they so often do. Our favorite is when we've seen protesters shrieking at him in Spanish, and he fires right back in Spanish.

Rubio don't play.

You think they'd know that by now.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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