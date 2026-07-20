Former Obama Bro Proves There IS Such a Thing As a STUPID Question in Smug Ask About Illegals Voting

Former Obama administration official and onetime TIME editor Richard "Dick" Stengel posted one of those classic “I just don’t get it” takes that the left loves to roll out whenever anyone brings up election integrity.

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These people are beyond predictable.

He can’t fathom why an illegal would ever risk voting illegally when deportation is supposedly on the table.

Ummm... yeah.

Bless his heart.

The thing I've never understood is why would an undocumented immigrant or non-citizen want to risk being arrested and deported by voting illegally? The answer is, they don't, and that's why they don't try to vote. — Richard Stengel (@stengel) July 17, 2026

We’ve got real-world examples popping up in places like New Jersey where illegals have ended up on voter rolls—sometimes for years—often registering as Democrats. Some even cast ballots before the mess got cleaned up.

Audits and public records requests keep turning up these cases, and that’s just what gets caught.

With motor-voter systems, automatic registration pushes, and mail-in ballots flying around, the guardrails aren’t as tight as they should be.

And he damn well knows that.

Then why are you so desperately working to prevent proof of citizenship, if no illegals would dare to vote? 80% of the country supports election integrity. Why are you opposed? Is it because Democrats actually need the fraudulent votes? — Profile 1776 🖍 🇺🇲 (@From_1776) July 18, 2026

They’re here illegally, they’re already running a risk of getting arrested and deported.



Are you really this stupid. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) July 19, 2026

Yes, or at least he thinks the rest of us are.

You are a moron. We've had people arrested recently who are non-citizens who've voted. One in PA who had voted in like the last three presidential elections. — The Southern Belle Patriot (@DanielleA34203) July 19, 2026

But illegals fear breaking the law and stuff. Oh ... wait.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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