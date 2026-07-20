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Former Obama Bro Proves There IS Such a Thing As a STUPID Question in Smug Ask About Illegals Voting

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on July 20, 2026
Meme

Former Obama administration official and onetime TIME editor Richard "Dick" Stengel posted one of those classic “I just don’t get it” takes that the left loves to roll out whenever anyone brings up election integrity. 

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These people are beyond predictable.

He can’t fathom why an illegal would ever risk voting illegally when deportation is supposedly on the table.

Ummm... yeah.

Bless his heart.

We’ve got real-world examples popping up in places like New Jersey where illegals have ended up on voter rolls—sometimes for years—often registering as Democrats. Some even cast ballots before the mess got cleaned up. 

Audits and public records requests keep turning up these cases, and that’s just what gets caught. 

With motor-voter systems, automatic registration pushes, and mail-in ballots flying around, the guardrails aren’t as tight as they should be.

And he damn well knows that.

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Yes, or at least he thinks the rest of us are.

But illegals fear breaking the law and stuff. Oh ... wait. 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VOTER ID

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