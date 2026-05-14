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Cato Stooge: One in Five Fairfax Residents Is or Lives With Someone Who Could Be Deported

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 14, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

We see David J. Bier pop up a lot in our X feed. He's the Director of Immigration Studies at the Cato Institute, so he has a lot of illegal aliens to defend. He's become a running joke among conservative X for always looking on the sunny side of illegal immigration. Observe:

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Bier, who calls Rando a "nativist," has argued before Congress that illegal immigrants reduce crime rates. "You're MUCH safer in NYC w/ more murders than St. Louis with fewer," Bier argued. Bier also shifted the blame for the 2026 murder of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman to Trump, "because Trump's DHS has completely ignored the Laken Riley Act in favor of racial profiling random people on the street." As Bill Melugin was happy to point out, the Laken Riley Act was passed in 2025, but her killer's previous arrest happened in 2023, when the Biden administration policy was that a shoplifting charge wouldn’t be an enforcement priority for ICE.

Now, Bier is testifying again, and he says that one in five residents of Virginia's Fairfax County is or lives with someone who could be deported. And that would be a bad thing, according to Cato.

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Bier fired back, saying that yes, the one in five figure is totally normal.

The promise of mass deportation is what Americans voted for in 2024.

As our own Just Mindy reported, during the Biden administration, H-1B visa holders were buying houses with 97 percent financing, with the rest coming from state first-time home buyer programs.

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"Mass deportation is insane because there are so many illegal immigrants" is a take.

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He's a nativist.

We don't know how Bier does what he does with a clean conscience. More illegal immigration makes everything better!

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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