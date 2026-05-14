Biden’s Secret: He Gave Foreign Workers Homes with ZERO Money Down — Using Your Tax Dollars

Wow, it must be nice to be a foreigner taking jobs from working Americans and getting special financing programs so you can buy all the affordable housing from the middle class, as well.

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During the Biden administration, H-1B visa holders were buying houses with 97-100% financing. 97% would come from the FHA, with the rest coming from state first-time home buyer programs.



Zero money down. Thanks to programs that were supposed to be helping low-income American… https://t.co/0ZaLGV0Wru pic.twitter.com/WvlRjgYeJV — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) May 13, 2026

These loan programs are much like the programs that led to housing busts in the past, but this time they offered the incentives to non-citizens.

We basically did NINJA loans again but this time with non-US citizens



Many homebuilders, such as Bloomfield Homes in Celina, TX offered access to FHA loans for H-1B visa holders through their preferred lenders until May of 2025, when Trump had HUD shut these lending practices… pic.twitter.com/39UOJ9Pdw4 — Amy Nixon (@texasrunnerDFW) May 13, 2026

Yes, you read that correctly, your tax dollars funded home-buying grants for non-US Citizens during the Biden administration Is it just a coincidence that home prices began falling at a rapid pace in Celina, TX almost immediately after Trump shut this program down? How many people bought a brand new home with zero money down at peak 2022-2024 pricing? You won’t see an impact at a national level, but you WILL see it in certain markets with a lot of H-1B tech workers and new construction

That part is key. This prices in this market are down significantly since Trump shut off the funds.

Redfin : Median sale price in March 2026 was $518,995 , down 8.4% from last year Redfin.

Zillow : Median sale price in March 2026 was $539,283 , down 9.8% from the prior year Zillow.

Realtor.com : Median sold price in April 2026 was $546,052 , down 4.7% from last year Realtor.com.

Orchard: Median sale price in the last 30 days was $455,000, down 12.8% from the same period last year Orchard.

So, the price of a house is down almost 50k in just 11 months since this bogus program was shut down.

Again, for those in back:



THERE IS NO HOUSING CRISIS.

THERE IS NO HOUSING SHORTAGE.



They are using this false-narrative to force unneeded density and glut into America's small communities. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) May 14, 2026

gemini says post change mortgage locks for non residents plummeted to near zero — LadyoftheLake (@LadyoftheLakefr) May 14, 2026

As it should be.

Citizens need affordable housing.

Oh, we were all ignorant to what the Democrats were pulling.

Good job explaing this, but it's worse than this. The H1-Bs can bring their spouse and children under H-4. That H-4 can apply for an EAD, employment authorization document, and enter the workforce. So you are potentially replacing two American jobs, preventing American citizen… — J. Chadwick (@J_Chadwik) May 13, 2026

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Every week of this Administration I learn a new thing that I am shocked we were doing / not doing in the first place https://t.co/5J7LsVEqf9 — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) May 7, 2026

Dude this is super super third rail.



Add in the “firms” that did all the paper work for the people and actually actively sought them out…they also advise on how to get relatives over and get them cashflow from the gov too.



US tech used to be middle class kids out of the… — Recliner (@Recliningdad) May 13, 2026

The worst part is there are Americans helping these people take jobs and housing from citizens and they don't feel the least bit bad about it.

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