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Biden’s Secret: He Gave Foreign Workers Homes with ZERO Money Down — Using Your Tax Dollars

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 14, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, FIle

Wow, it must be nice to be a foreigner taking jobs from working Americans and getting special financing programs so you can buy all the affordable housing from the middle class, as well. 

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These loan programs are much like the programs that led to housing busts in the past, but this time they offered the incentives to non-citizens.

Yes, you read that correctly, your tax dollars funded home-buying grants for non-US Citizens during the Biden administration  Is it just a coincidence that home prices began falling at a rapid pace in Celina, TX almost immediately after Trump shut this program down? How many people bought a brand new home with zero money down at peak 2022-2024 pricing? You won’t see an impact at a national level, but you WILL see it in certain markets with a lot of H-1B tech workers and new construction

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That part is key. This prices in this market are down significantly since Trump shut off the funds. 

  • Redfin: Median sale price in March 2026 was $518,995, down 8.4% from last year Redfin.

  • Zillow: Median sale price in March 2026 was $539,283, down 9.8% from the prior year Zillow.

  • Realtor.com: Median sold price in April 2026 was $546,052, down 4.7% from last year Realtor.com.

  • Orchard: Median sale price in the last 30 days was $455,000, down 12.8% from the same period last year Orchard.

So, the price of a house is down almost 50k in just 11 months since this bogus program was shut down. 

As it should be.

Citizens need affordable housing.

Oh, we were all ignorant to what the Democrats were pulling. 

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The worst part is there are Americans helping these people take jobs and housing from citizens and they don't feel the least bit bad about it.

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