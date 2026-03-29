Gov. Ron DeSantis Shares Not-So-Bullish Economic Points

"Market seems to be pricing in further inflation," tweets Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). "Mortgage rates are also up in recent weeks."

Market seems to be pricing in further inflation. Mortgage rates are also up in recent weeks. pic.twitter.com/LR7WmpQFh0 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) March 29, 2026

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A symptomatic economy continues to steal prosperity from Americans. The wheels of this economy cannot seem to get moving in full thrust.

The Unemployment Rate sits at 4.4 percent as of February 2026, and it has remained at or above 4 percent since May of 2024, 3.9 percent then. That's a long time, 21 months, of it not falling below 4 percent. The last six published recordings, work put out by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, of Unemployment (excepting October 2025, "data unavailable due to the 2025 lapse in appropriations"), read as 4.3 percent in August 2025, 4.4 percent in September 2025, 4.5 percent in November 2025, 4.4 percent in December 2025, 4.3 percent in January 2026, and 4.4 percent in February 2026. So a clear trend is visible. Unemployment seems to be easing its way up the statistical staircase toward 5 percent.

"Inflation remains somewhat elevated," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated on March 18, 2026. The BLS records inflation, through the Consumer Price Index, at 2.4 percent in February 2026, meaning that prices have risen roughly that much overall in the year since February 2025. The Federal Reserve maintains 2 percent as its goal for inflation, where it should be landing on a monthly basis, and not one BLS CPI recording has touched or dipped below 2 percent since February 2021, five-plus years. As with unemployment, there is no record for October 2025: "Data unavailable due to the 2025 lapse in appropriations." During those five years since the beginning of 2021, inflation has geysered to nearly double-digit numbers, hitting 9 percent in June 2022. It stayed for a whole 16-month period at or above 6 percent from October 2021 to February 2023. "Somewhat elevated" should be considered egregiously unacceptable at this point in time. There has yet to come remedial relief from the high inflation that has already been suffered, and it still is not falling exactly where it needs to be put, even now.

Home ownership slides ever so further out of reach for U.S. citizens today. Too many consumers have to sacrifice something just to meet basic needs. Too many cannot find employment opportunities that provide wages that support their lifestyles. What used to qualify as affordable people can no longer afford. It is the American dream to own a house and have a homestead, but that dream seems to be losing its potential realization and gaining the attributes of past tense and fantasy.