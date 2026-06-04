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'Stay the Course': Parents of Children With Down Syndrome React to Despicable Abortion Post

Amy
Amy | 9:30 PM on June 04, 2026
Meme

By now, you may have read about the YouTube 'influencer' who took to X to reveal that he and his wife made the decision to abort their child because of the possibility that the baby may have had Down Syndrome. It's a shocking and horrifying story, made even more so by the fact that he took to a public platform to justify the decision.

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There is a ray of light in all of this though, and it's an exceptionally uplifting one. Many parents and siblings of children with Down Syndrome shared the stories of their own beautiful blessings:

The post continues:

...syndrome from the moment of conception forward.  That I will never relent in pushing back against the utterly depraved mentality that dehumanizes him and deems him as less, as unworthy of life. And then I will pray. For the little baby lost, for this broken, broken world and for redemption. Join me. #IronWill #Personhood #DownSyndromeAdvocacy

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The post continues:

...conversation goes with the Geneticist…), but to see someone publicly announce the murder of their child, and with such egocentric disdain, just has me very upset today. Lord, have mercy Christ, have mercy Lord, have mercy God in heaven, thank you for the gift of my Ellie.

There's a lesson to be learned from the gratitude that shines through these posts.

There's also this very compassionate counseling from a father who never actually discloses whether or not his son was born with the condition, or any other. The message is clear, though (it's a long one, but very much worth your time):

The post continues:

...parents... didn't have much context. The doctor pulled us into her office and told us our sons nuchal fold was abnormally large... she went on to say there is a significant increased chance of Down Syndrome and even Turner's syndrome... talked about options to terminate the pregnancy.  My wife was inconsolable, rightly so ... even thinking about it now brings back a lot of heavy emotions because of how hard of a day it was... hard... I did a lot of research on the topic ... my wife & I prayed non stop about it.  All we could do. The doctors wanted to do an amniocentesis which has its own host of risks..run more tests... We came to the conclusion, which was not easy... it didn't matter... no amnio, no more tests.... I felt in my soul the Lord's plan was perfect and if our son was going to have Down Syndrome we would love him and shepherd him through this world the best we could. We get what we get. Anything from the Lord was a BLESSING and I was not going to point my finger at Him Fast forward to today... our son is going to be 8 in the fall. He is perfect. Just hit a homerun the other day... a much better baseball player than I was at his age. My best friend I share this deeply personal story for nothing more than to give just ONE parent hope... the Lord's plan is perfect... stay the course

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Stay the course.

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