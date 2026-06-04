NAUSEATING: YouTuber DOG-WALKED for All but Bragging About Aborting Baby with Down Syndrome

We've been sitting here trying to figure out how to write about a post like this, a post so inhumane and thoughtless that it literally has left us speechless. It's not enough that Jesse Ridgeway and his wife aborted a baby with Down syndrome ... but to go on X and talk about it this way? Almost a brag and a beg for sympathy
Speechless.
See for yourselves.
This week, my wife and I made the very difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy due to Trisomy 21.— Jesse Ridgway (@McJuggerNuggets) June 3, 2026
The choice was not made lightly. We really appreciate all of the personal stories that you guys shared with us, especially the unconditional support we received from fans…
Post continues:
... with no matter what we decided.
I know some of you may be very disappointed to hear this news. We are devastated. This has been extremely traumatic for both of us, especially Ashley.
She underwent the procedure earlier this week and is on the mend. Thankfully, everything went smoothly, but emotionally we are drained.
Trisomy 21, also known as Down Syndrome, is caused by an extra chromosome. It is caused by an error in cell division, like a glitch. The odds of a baby having it is 1 in 1000.
When I first confronted this news, I was shocked but optimistic. If they’re a little slow intellectually, then we’ll make it work. I signed on to be a parent, come what may…But I just didn’t fully understand what Down Syndrome entailed.
Once we made it public, it became clear that MOST people don’t know what Down Syndrome entails (and no, it’s not the same as Autism):50% of babies with DS have heart defects. 75% will have hearing challenges. Over 50% will have vision problems. Impaired immune function, developmental disabilities, learning disabilities, delayed physical development, poor muscle tone, structural issues with face, decreased lifespan, etc…Sadly, the list is long, feel free to look it up…Down Syndome isn’t a “blessing”, it is objectively shitty from a health perspective.
I didn’t realize just how rough it is for the child, let alone the family…more often than not, they would be fully dependent on others for the rest of their life. The miscarriage risk is also close to 50%, which made matters worse…they may never see the light of day and it puts Ashley further at risk.
We spoke with doctors, friends, family and genetic counselors and learned that up to 90% of women terminate their pregnancy after learning the baby has Trisomy 21. This was WAY higher than I expected, I thought it would be lower given that I hear so many say they kept or would keep the baby. I believe that’s because most terminations happen privately, it feels shameful. A lot of judgment being cast.
You never think you’d be in this type of situation until it happens to you and then things change. To all of my fans who have weighed in on this topic who have Autism, Down Syndrome or any other conditions…we appreciate you. You matter a lot and we’re glad you’re here. I commend you and your families for having the strength and courage to push forward.
As for us, we made a difficult decision that we believe in the long-run will be beneficial for our family. Thankfully, we had a choice. It will take a little time to move on, but we are excited to try again in the future and hopefully have a better outcome.
Love you guys & thank you for understanding
Just. Speechless.
He let his sick dog live tho. pic.twitter.com/8N1FmuxCn4— Gᵢₗₗy ₐₘy 👁️C U! (@SingForJoy44) June 4, 2026
Wow. We're glad the dog lived but ... yeah, not a great look.
Actually, I don’t understand…— Andrew Daub (@TheResoluteLife) June 4, 2026
And neither does Iron Will. pic.twitter.com/hF07U8n0xQ
Imagine the message you are sending right now to every person with down syndrome around the world. You are telling them that their lives are not worth living. You are telling them that if their existence is an inconvenience for someone else that person should have the right to…— Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 4, 2026
You advertise this on social media? Sociopath— Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 4, 2026
Your poor innocent baby. First you kill her, then you use her death for clicks.— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 4, 2026
While my disability was not known until my birth (Cerebral Palsy), stories like this make me glad my mom chose life for me. It also makes me sad that ableism is so ingrained in our society that we see killing disabled babies as perfectly justified.— Zelda Aurora Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) June 4, 2026
you murdered a human being due to a genital malfunction you are responsible for, congratulations— 𝕃𝕒𝕟𝕒𝔻𝕖𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) June 4, 2026
“If they’re a little slow intellectually, then we’ll make it work.” You’re talking about your child (RIP). What is wrong with you?— Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) June 4, 2026
We're not even sure where to begin ... there is so much wrong here.
"It might he hard on me. My child might depend on me. Better to kill it"— Joshua Smith from Break The Cycle (@JoshuaAtLarge) June 4, 2026
I fear you’ve disposed of a completely amazing human being who might have been the best thing that ever happened to you. This is tragic.— O Honey, Bless Your Heart, B.S., By.Ob. (@mirabiledictu86) June 4, 2026
Tragic indeed. And they share it on X, hoping for sympathy ...
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