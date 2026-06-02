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Muriel Bowser Learns the Hard Way That Calling Her City the GAYEST City in the World Is NOT a Win, At All

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on June 02, 2026
Grok AI

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser launched Pride Month with a viral video that’s sparking plenty of serious eye-rolls across social media.

In the clip, Bowser stands at a clear podium during what appears to be an outdoor rally, flanked by drag performers in towering wigs, rainbow fans, and signs celebrating 'Pride Lives Here.' A man in a white suit and sunglasses grins beside her while a performer in a polka-dot dress and massive feathered collar claps along.

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No, we're not making this up.

Bowser, wearing a pastel pink suit, speaks enthusiastically about 51 years of Pride in the nation’s capital and links the festivities to her long-standing push for D.C. statehood—the 'future 51st state.'

We made the same face. She wraps up by declaring the District the gayest city in the world, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Watch:

Bowser has long positioned herself as a champion of LGBTQ causes, and the video fits the annual pattern of mayoral Pride messaging. This year’s version, however, landed with a thud among critics who say the city has far more pressing problems. D.C. still battles some of the highest per-capita crime rates in the country, including carjackings, smash-and-grab thefts, and open-air drug markets that have turned once-vibrant neighborhoods into tent encampments. Residents regularly complain that basic services—trash collection, public safety, even school functionality—take a backseat to symbolic gestures and identity politics.

Maybe she should focus more on her city being safe and less on her city being gay.

Just spitballin'.

Something like that.

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Careful, that will trigger the Pride Month people.

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2026 ELECTIONS WASHINGTON LGBTQ+

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