Freudian SLIP?! Jill Biden Misspeaks, Spills ALL the Tea on Joe 'Picking' Kamala Harris As His VP (WATCH)

Jill Biden is once again proving that even the most carefully scripted defenses of the Biden era have a funny way of unraveling.

You'd think with how poorly her 'book tour' has gone so far (she claimed she thought her husband was having a stroke during his 2024 debate), her handlers would have been a bit more concerned about her interviews, but nope.

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While discussing the 2020 vice-presidential pick, she tripped over her own words about who exactly tapped Kamala Harris for the job and just how much confidence Joe Biden supposedly had in her from the start—leaving viewers with the distinct impression that the “we” doing the choosing back then wasn’t quite the same as the official story Democrats have been selling for years.

JILL BIDEN: “We chose Kamala...or Joe chose Kamala to be VP...he had full confidence in her." pic.twitter.com/ECkhkIeT6V — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2026

Who's 'we,' Jill? Was it she and Joe? Obama? Susan Rice? We know his entire campaign was likely run by a shadow government, but figuring out who 'we' is would go a long, long way.

To be fair, we all sort of knew Joe didn't pick Kamala all on his own.

Kamala was a horrible pick. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 2, 2026

Remember when Joe said he picked her because of her skin color and sex? We do.

That's a big ol' whoops.

Lots of Freudian slips coming from this atrocity of a wife. pic.twitter.com/aK0W1gluXu — PJD (@pjd3733) June 2, 2026

She can only keep her mouth shut for so long.

And what we know about the former First Lady is that she loves to be in the limelight.

We imagine there will be plenty more tea spilled.

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