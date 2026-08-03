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Madison Mayor Says Real Harm Is Being Done to Residents and Businesses, Proposes Nothing

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on August 03, 2026
Twitter

As Twitchy has reported, Black Lives Matter and its allies have set up a no-go zone in Madison at the intersection where police shot Corey Ruiz after he pulled a knife and attacked them, injuring one. As we showed you earlier, independent journalist Nick Sortor didn't even enter the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone but was chased out at the threat of his life. So, what has the city done about this? For one, it's parked salt trucks at one end of the street to block traffic from entering. One man even said the city is paying employees overtime for keeping the trucks out.

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Forget the National Guard … where's the mayor? She popped on her personal account to say that the encampment is hurting residents and small businesses.

Um … do you know anybody in authority there who could do something?

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The city voted against the police wearing body-mounted cameras.

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Don't wait until two people are killed as Seattle's mayor did. Maybe do your job.

***

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BLACK LIVES MATTER CRIME RIOTS WISCONSIN

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