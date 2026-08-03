Madison Mayor Says Real Harm Is Being Done to Residents and Businesses, Proposes Nothing

As Twitchy has reported, Black Lives Matter and its allies have set up a no-go zone in Madison at the intersection where police shot Corey Ruiz after he pulled a knife and attacked them, injuring one. As we showed you earlier, independent journalist Nick Sortor didn't even enter the Corey Ruiz Autonomous Zone but was chased out at the threat of his life. So, what has the city done about this? For one, it's parked salt trucks at one end of the street to block traffic from entering. One man even said the city is paying employees overtime for keeping the trucks out.

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Forget the National Guard … where's the mayor? She popped on her personal account to say that the encampment is hurting residents and small businesses.

There is real harm being done to local businesses & residents in the Marquette Neighborhood. Neighbors are losing income & jobs, who will not be able to make rent. Employees are being laid off & businesses are on the verge of closing forever.https://t.co/QMYl0d9J0w pic.twitter.com/mWcVokBo8S — Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway (@SatyaForMadison) August 3, 2026

Um … do you know anybody in authority there who could do something?

If only someone in charge would actually do something about it!!!!!



Oh..... — In His Fold (@BleatingSheep1) August 3, 2026

This is why you should have shut it down on day one and prevented any memorials from remaining overnight. This isn’t rocket science — No more mean tweets 📟 (@AndrewDeikel) August 3, 2026

I used to live in Seattle, and I’m not interested in going through another “Summer of Love” in Wisconsin.



FIX IT. Because you know Seattle didn’t bother until people were murdered.



Be better. It’s not that hard. — Potential Spam (@corrcomm) August 3, 2026

You should apologize to the business owners and residents for allowing and enabling the socialist “autonomous zone” and then promptly submit your resignation. This is the only honorable thing to do. — Wisconsin Cowboy 🇺🇸🎸 (@Wisc_Cowboy) August 3, 2026

Then close down the encampment and clear the area. Do your job. It's really not that difficult. — Steffanie Bodamer (@SBodamer) August 3, 2026

This is so easy. “The street will be opened for traffic and regular business on August 6th. All items and encampments must be removed by Tuesday, August 4 11:59pm. Any remnants will be removed and disposed of by the city on Wednesday, August 5th.” — Wiscy (@WiscyWear) August 3, 2026

Maybe you should not have helped build the zone — Tad Cleveland (@tcleveland0427) August 3, 2026

So figure out how to get bodycams on your cops, and they'll shut it down themselves. Chop chop, time's a-wastin'. — Vlad the Impala™ (@AntifuzzAgitatr) August 3, 2026

The city voted against the police wearing body-mounted cameras.

Yeah you’ve really f’d this one up. Good job. — Mark (@Piper336) August 3, 2026

Maybe if you stopped materially supporting the criminals this would end.

Condoning lawless behavior was a choice. — S.Kinny (@SkinnyFilter) August 3, 2026

They all voted for you. They can suffer a result of their poor choices. — Inspector Sparky (@InspectorNoel) August 3, 2026

It's YOUR job to end this...https://t.co/5g42aC3dQD — Frederick of Follywood 🇺🇸 (@TimmSchroeder2) August 3, 2026

Perhaps someone should be elected to be in charge of the city, and make sure that the law is enforced? — Mike Vernois (@Mike79990) August 3, 2026

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Oh my God. Here's what you need, 2 snow plows, followed by a truck with a pressure washer, followed by a street sweeper, followed by a sprayer fumigating the area with a Lysol. Makes sure everyone is in hazmat suits until well after the last step. — stevieben (@stevieben93) August 3, 2026

This is 100% your responsibility, mayor. There was a very simple and correct way to have handled the situation from the start, yet you did just about everything other than that. You should resign. — Glugulugula (@Glugulugula) August 3, 2026

Don't wait until two people are killed as Seattle's mayor did. Maybe do your job.

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