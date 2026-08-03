Biden COVID Response Coordinator Tells Dana Bash He Now Believes a Lab Leak Was Likely

We've been having some fun with CNN's Dana Bash on Monday, with MAZE posting a collage of screen grabs of her facial expressions from her interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in which he told her that she was part of the problem with the media's coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, parroting whatever she was told.

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At CNN, not even senior media correspondent Brian Stelter has brought up all of Anthony Fauci's diary entries regarding his "friendship-building" dinners as a guest of Jake Tapper and his wife, or Bash texting Fauci insults about Republicans.

Bash also talked to former Biden White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, who told her that he thought the pandemic was "almost surely" a natural outbreak when he took the gig, but has since seen information that leads him to conclude there was a lab leak—the "conspiracy theory" The Washington Post accused Sen. Tom Cotton of spreading.

Former Biden White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator, Dr. Ashish Jha, tells Dana Bash, "When I went into the White House, my view was this was almost surely a natural outbreak, maybe a lab leak. Based on information I learned and based on information I've seen, I have come to… pic.twitter.com/bovB2nUbq4 — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) August 2, 2026

The post continues:

… conclude that it is more likely to have been a lab leak."

CNN posted that itself. It's funny, seeing as Twitter 1.0 would have censored the post back in 2020.

This is CNN.



We take six years to figure shit out.



Then act like it’s news. https://t.co/0gU59MIX4v — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) August 3, 2026

The story is NOT that you now accept it was likely from a lab, the story IS that you tried to destroy anyone for saying it during covid. We CANNOT hate the media enough. — Mike Zicolello (@MikeZicolello) August 2, 2026

Wow. 6 years later CNN catches up. Many of us believed this based on scientific evidence presented by scientists that were vilified and censored 6 years ago. — boldenbear (@boldenbear) August 3, 2026

You mean Wuhan Institute of Virology that was the leading center for research on coronaviruses was the culprit all along?



I’m shocked!! — Joseph Mohn (@Joe_Mohn) August 2, 2026

CNN confronts reality. pic.twitter.com/tDiztnTeJi — Deep State Response Team 🇺🇸 (@DStateRespTeam) August 2, 2026

People got kicked off of social media for stating this extremely obvious fact back in 2020. — Kralik (@earlkralik) August 3, 2026

Now, they all have to act shocked, astonished, and perturbed that their vaunted, infallible "experts" were indeed not only incorrect, but serially and criminally so. — Faye Knooz IV (@FayeKnoozIV) August 2, 2026

Pivoting to the alternative acceptable dissent is pure propagandic genius. — H Stupak (@hstupak1) August 3, 2026

This piece has "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation." — Mark Darling (@RalphWGoethe) August 3, 2026

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Jha is a regular "profile in courage." — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) August 3, 2026

Congratulations. You have achieved the opinion of most smart people 6 years later — ThrowAwayBullshit (@away_throw63863) August 3, 2026

Congrats, @cnn, you're only six and a half years behind the "science deniers" that you helped to deplatform and silence — Greg (@gmoneyNOTHIN) August 3, 2026

We’ve known this and he’s known this. The fact CNN is allowing this conversation now shows the Democrat narrative isn’t working. — Ron Mexico (@Braswell213) August 3, 2026

This is brand-new information! Bash could have had her good buddy Fauci on to say this, but he's obviously not commenting.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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