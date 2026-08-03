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Biden COVID Response Coordinator Tells Dana Bash He Now Believes a Lab Leak Was Likely

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on August 03, 2026
Meme

We've been having some fun with CNN's Dana Bash on Monday, with MAZE posting a collage of screen grabs of her facial expressions from her interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in which he told her that she was part of the problem with the media's coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, parroting whatever she was told.

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At CNN, not even senior media correspondent Brian Stelter has brought up all of Anthony Fauci's diary entries regarding his "friendship-building" dinners as a guest of Jake Tapper and his wife, or Bash texting Fauci insults about Republicans.

Bash also talked to former Biden White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, who told her that he thought the pandemic was "almost surely" a natural outbreak when he took the gig, but has since seen information that leads him to conclude there was a lab leak—the "conspiracy theory" The Washington Post accused Sen. Tom Cotton of spreading.

The post continues:

… conclude that it is more likely to have been a lab leak."

CNN posted that itself. It's funny, seeing as Twitter 1.0 would have censored the post back in 2020.

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This is brand-new information! Bash could have had her good buddy Fauci on to say this, but he's obviously not commenting.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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ANTHONY FAUCI CNN COVID-19 ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

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