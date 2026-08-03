COVID Fear Face-Off: CNN’s Dana Bash’s Drag-Out Debate With HHS' RFK Jr., in Eight Snapshots

Sunday’s debate between CNN’s Dana Bash and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., got pretty heated. Yes, it was a debate, not an interview. The HHS Secretary called out the longtime CNN host for her part in pushing lies and fake narratives about COVID. Her responses covered a gamut of emotions, which we’ll show in a bit.

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But first, here’s their COVID confrontation. (WATCH)

Dana Bash freaks out over RFK Jr telling her that she was part of the problem with the media coverage of Covid.



"No, I wasn't."



Fauci noted in a diary entry that Bash was texting him quotes bashing Republicans. pic.twitter.com/iUBInz5mru — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 2, 2026

I’m never quite sure if they believe their own bs or if they parrot the “We’re totally objective” facade because their good lieutenants who just want to keep their cushy jobs. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 2, 2026

My inclination is they live in a bubble and actually DO believe their own BS. That's why they're totally taken aback when someone from outside the bubble confronts them with reality. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) August 2, 2026

They’re liars who are high on their own supply and really do see themselves as infallible, enlightened, and above the rest of us.

Here are Bash’s eight snapshot reactions to being called a fear monger by Kennedy.

The reaction when you tell a host at the network that spent the pandemic trying to scare people that her network tried to scare people during the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/csT0mxKZHc — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 2, 2026

I like how it ends on the “There. I said my lines and that’s all I can do” face. — J.D. Carpenter (@carpenter111411) August 2, 2026

"Here is my unbiased journalist face, x8" — Tunafang (@AlbertTheGee) August 3, 2026

My fave. Here she is explaining it to the peasants. pic.twitter.com/BS7cq2SUzj — Indubitably Tho (@IndubitablyTho) August 2, 2026

Can’t you see she’s so much better and smarter than the rest of us? It’s written all over her face.

Kennedy called the ever-squawking Bash a mendacious mimic. He should have brought her some crackers. This video appears to be AI-enhanced, but it's hard to tell. (WATCH)

RFK Jr. straight up called Dana Bash a parrot to her face on live TV. 🦜 😭 pic.twitter.com/qGbIpKkCSY — 𝗟⃥𝗜⃥𝗕⃥𝗥⃥𝗘⃥ (@RealIggyLibre) August 2, 2026

This is great. Love the media being called out for their bs. — Cynical Latina (@CynicalLatina) August 3, 2026

It is always a joyous experience.

Commenters say the legacy media definitely scared Americans for devious purposes.

They absolutely were feeding the fear countrywide. — My2Common¢ents🇺🇸⚖️🙏✝️ (@7CommonSense) August 3, 2026

They put us through hell — BanaBanana (@challis_dick) August 3, 2026

Yep, and it’s time we give it all back to these demons. They’ve earned it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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