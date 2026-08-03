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COVID Fear Face-Off: CNN’s Dana Bash’s Drag-Out Debate With HHS' RFK Jr., in Eight Snapshots

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:30 PM on August 03, 2026
Townhall Media

Sunday’s debate between CNN’s Dana Bash and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., got pretty heated. Yes, it was a debate, not an interview. The HHS Secretary called out the longtime CNN host for her part in pushing lies and fake narratives about COVID. Her responses covered a gamut of emotions, which we’ll show in a bit.

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But first, here’s their COVID confrontation. (WATCH)

They’re liars who are high on their own supply and really do see themselves as infallible, enlightened, and above the rest of us.

Here are Bash’s eight snapshot reactions to being called a fear monger by Kennedy.

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Can’t you see she’s so much better and smarter than the rest of us? It’s written all over her face.

Kennedy called the ever-squawking Bash a mendacious mimic. He should have brought her some crackers. This video appears to be AI-enhanced, but it's hard to tell. (WATCH)

It is always a joyous experience.

Commenters say the legacy media definitely scared Americans for devious purposes.

Yep, and it’s time we give it all back to these demons. They’ve earned it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN COVID-19 FAKE NEWS HHS MEDIA BIAS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

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