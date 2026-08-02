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'Part of the PROBLEM!' RFK Jr. TORCHES Dana Bash for COVID/Fauci Coverage and She Can't DEAL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on August 02, 2026
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

In what can only be described as peak CNN pearl-clutching theater, Dana Bash found herself on the receiving end of a pointed reminder from RFK Jr. that her network’s breathless COVID coverage wasn’t exactly the neutral, fact-driven public service she likes to pretend it was. When he suggested she might have played a starring role in the media’s problem, her reflexive denial came so fast you’d think someone had just accused her of liking pineapple on pizza—yet Fauci’s own diary notes apparently captured her texting him helpful little Republican-bashing quotes like a dedicated narrative co-pilot.

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Heck, Jake Tapper was having dinner with the guy. We all know CNN was more than happy to enable Fauci's lies and keep the country locked down as long as it hurt Trump.

Which, it did.

Imagine being so broken that you're willing to destroy a country over politics. Woof.

This is CNN we're talking about, lying is what they do best.

Agreed. And no letting up.

Psh, that's putting it nicely.

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*cough cough*

We see what they did here.

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Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 DANA PERINO MEDIA BIAS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

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WOW: You Can Actually Hear Bill Maher Audience GASP When He Reads Lies the DSA Has Spewed (Watch) Sam J.
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