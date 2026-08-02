'Part of the PROBLEM!' RFK Jr. TORCHES Dana Bash for COVID/Fauci Coverage and She Can't DEAL (Watch)

In what can only be described as peak CNN pearl-clutching theater, Dana Bash found herself on the receiving end of a pointed reminder from RFK Jr. that her network’s breathless COVID coverage wasn’t exactly the neutral, fact-driven public service she likes to pretend it was. When he suggested she might have played a starring role in the media’s problem, her reflexive denial came so fast you’d think someone had just accused her of liking pineapple on pizza—yet Fauci’s own diary notes apparently captured her texting him helpful little Republican-bashing quotes like a dedicated narrative co-pilot.

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Dana Bash freaks out over RFK Jr telling her that she was part of the problem with the media coverage of Covid.



"No, I wasn't."



Fauci noted in a diary entry that Bash was texting him quotes bashing Republicans. pic.twitter.com/iUBInz5mru — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 2, 2026

Heck, Jake Tapper was having dinner with the guy. We all know CNN was more than happy to enable Fauci's lies and keep the country locked down as long as it hurt Trump.

Which, it did.

Imagine being so broken that you're willing to destroy a country over politics. Woof.

Lie, lie, lie. Deny, deny, deny. Right, Dana? — Steve Barnes (@realstevebarnes) August 2, 2026

This is CNN we're talking about, lying is what they do best.

This is exactly how every member of the administration and the GOP need to treat the media now until election day.... Debate, shame and expose every single one of them for every fraud they commited. — MisterM (@I_MisterM_I) August 2, 2026

Agreed. And no letting up.

@DanaBashCNN you can object all you want. YOU were and are part of the machine that pushed lockdowns and experimental treatments on us! RFK Jr is 💯 correct! — Suzanne (@RealWoman1984) August 2, 2026

She and the rest of the media were absolutely central to all of the failures around Covid. That she gets so immediately defensive and angry.



They failed the American people, they failed the world. They are disgusting human beings. — Rebel (@Rebel_Net) August 2, 2026

Psh, that's putting it nicely.

Wasn’t Bash’s husband one of the 51 liars who signed the fake Hunter Biden letter? — R.J. Kendall 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@RJ_Kendall) August 2, 2026

*cough cough*

Why the long face Dana? — The Grand Big Diesel II (@GrandeDiesel) August 2, 2026

We see what they did here.

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