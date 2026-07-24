Rand Paul Drops Damning, DEET-FILLED Thread About the Actual Origins of COVID and HELLOOOO Fauci

Senator Rand Paul just dropped a detailed thread laying out a paper trail of undeclared coronavirus materials bouncing between U.S. and Chinese labs years before anyone uttered the word “COVID,” complete with intercepted vials at the airport, requests for SARS-related antibodies, live swine coronavirus shipments, and a repeat courier bust in 2021—documents he’s now releasing publicly so Americans can see the evidence for themselves instead of relying on sanitized summaries.

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Repeat courier bust in 2021?

What now? No?

This is pretty damn wild.

1/ I asked for the truth about how COVID-19 origins research crossed U.S. borders. Here's what I found: undeclared coronavirus materials moving between American and Chinese labs as far back as 2018 — years before anyone had heard of COVID-19. 🧵 — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 24, 2026

2/ April 2018: WIV scientist Zhengli Shi asked University of Minnesota virologist Fang Li to have a student carry SARS-related antibodies back to China. Li flagged the risk himself, citing "the current tension between USA and China," and suggested someone else ship them. — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 24, 2026

3/ October 2018: A student in Li's lab coordinated shipping live PEDV — a swine coronavirus — to Ralph Baric, a preeminent coronavirus researcher, complete with a growth protocol attached. — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 24, 2026

4/ November 2018: CBP officers at Detroit Metro Airport stopped a courier carrying three vials concealed in a paper towel and wax film…all undeclared. He said they came from Yusen Zhou of China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences, intended for Fang Li. — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 24, 2026

5/ A joint DHS/FBI lab tested the vials. The results: partial immunoglobulin mRNA and partial PEDV spike protein material. Undeclared. Unpermitted. Moving across our border. — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 24, 2026

6/ June 2021: the same courier was caught again — this time outbound to China with 132 undeclared vials and a laptop issued by a U.S. research institution to someone else entirely, credentials included. — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 24, 2026

7/ I released these documents because the American people have a right to see the paper trail, not a summary of it. — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 24, 2026

8/ I'm not stopping until the full truth is out there. Read the full document set at my new website, The Reading Room: https://www.paul.senate.gov/readingroom/?ref=0724 — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 24, 2026

Hey man, it's great that he wants to get the truth out there, but people need to go to jail over all of this, and sooner than later.

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