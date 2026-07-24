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Rand Paul Drops Damning, DEET-FILLED Thread About the Actual Origins of COVID and HELLOOOO Fauci

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:15 PM on July 24, 2026
Twitchy

Senator Rand Paul just dropped a detailed thread laying out a paper trail of undeclared coronavirus materials bouncing between U.S. and Chinese labs years before anyone uttered the word “COVID,” complete with intercepted vials at the airport, requests for SARS-related antibodies, live swine coronavirus shipments, and a repeat courier bust in 2021—documents he’s now releasing publicly so Americans can see the evidence for themselves instead of relying on sanitized summaries.

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Repeat courier bust in 2021?

What now? No?

This is pretty damn wild.

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So Much for the First Amendment: Conservatives React to OUTRAGEOUS Shiloh Hendrix Verdict
Grateful Calvin
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Hey man, it's great that he wants to get the truth out there, but people need to go to jail over all of this, and sooner than later.

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CHINA COVID-19 DHS FBI RAND PAUL

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