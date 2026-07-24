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Jessica Tarlov's Desperation to Downplay Dems/DSA Civil War Tells Us It's SO MUCH WORSE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on July 24, 2026
Townhall Media

Jessica Tarlov is doing her level best to play traffic cop on the Left’s ongoing dumpster fire, insisting that all the chatter about socialists eating the Democrats alive is just right-wing entertainment while the real fight is still Dems versus the GOP in those all-important swing districts—backed up, of course, by a fresh Fox poll that has her side looking suspiciously competitive on inflation, the economy, and even among white voters.

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Post continues:

... D+10 on inflation and D+9 on the economy. Trump's only up with white voters, by 1 point. Think about that.

No thanks, we won't be thinking about that.

Ok, we'll think about it but only because it makes us laugh. Fair enough?

Or better yet, never have started.

Same bro. Same.

But it's only rhetoric from the Right and stuff.

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Jessica says so.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY FOX NEWS GOP POLLING

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