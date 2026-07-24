Jessica Tarlov's Desperation to Downplay Dems/DSA Civil War Tells Us It's SO MUCH WORSE (Watch)

Jessica Tarlov is doing her level best to play traffic cop on the Left’s ongoing dumpster fire, insisting that all the chatter about socialists eating the Democrats alive is just right-wing entertainment while the real fight is still Dems versus the GOP in those all-important swing districts—backed up, of course, by a fresh Fox poll that has her side looking suspiciously competitive on inflation, the economy, and even among white voters.

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I know how much fun the Democratic civil war is to talk about especially on the right. But the real 2026 battle isn't Dem vs. socialist, it's Dem vs. GOP in swing districts, and a new Fox poll has Dems up 53-46 overall and 59-41 in close counties. D+10 on inflation and D+9 on the… pic.twitter.com/tfKGr8qHDB — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 23, 2026

Post continues:

... D+10 on inflation and D+9 on the economy. Trump's only up with white voters, by 1 point. Think about that.

No thanks, we won't be thinking about that.

Ok, we'll think about it but only because it makes us laugh. Fair enough?

You should’ve stopped writing after the first sentence. — T’om (@mwjrules) July 24, 2026

Or better yet, never have started.

I'm enjoying the hell out of this — Mr. Breeze™ (@HydroTech12) July 23, 2026

Same bro. Same.

The dsa tried to cause violence at a school district in Georgia today because the president visited. The Bolsheviks didnt stop at the czar. If you democrats don’t get your party in order the socialists will eventually come for you. — Luke (@jjlukerman) July 24, 2026

But it's only rhetoric from the Right and stuff.

Jessica says so.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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