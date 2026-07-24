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Rep. Ro Khanna SCHOOLED by Iraqi Veteran in Heated Debate About Trump VS Obama Effectiveness in Iran

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on July 24, 2026
Twitchy Meme

Ro Khanna is just an endless string of stupid and embarrassing.

We are starting to wonder if he's secretly a fan and wants us to have plenty of stories and job security.

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Heh.

OK, probably not. 

That being said, nothing quite hits like watching a progressive Congressman strut onto CNN ready to dunk on Trump’s Iran policy… only to get immediately schooled by a guy who actually wore the uniform and buried friends thanks to Iranian EFPs.

Post continues:

... under Obama than under Trump.”

Khanna: “That’s just not true.”

Meijer: “It is absolutely true. I was in Iraq getting hit with the EFPs the Iranians were supplying to militias… Those were my colleagues coming home in coffins from Iranian-backed attacks.”

Khanna might want to look into the people he's going to debate before making a total fool of himself, just sayin'.

Democrats have become the party of the wealthy and the out-of-touch.

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Despicable is one way to describe it.

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Tags:

BARACK OBAMA CNN DONALD TRUMP IRAN IRAQ

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