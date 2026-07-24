Rep. Ro Khanna SCHOOLED by Iraqi Veteran in Heated Debate About Trump VS Obama Effectiveness in Iran

Ro Khanna is just an endless string of stupid and embarrassing.

We are starting to wonder if he's secretly a fan and wants us to have plenty of stories and job security.

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Heh.

OK, probably not.

That being said, nothing quite hits like watching a progressive Congressman strut onto CNN ready to dunk on Trump’s Iran policy… only to get immediately schooled by a guy who actually wore the uniform and buried friends thanks to Iranian EFPs.

🚨 BOOM. Ro Khanna just got DEMOLISHED on CNN after he tried attacking Trump on Iran, bragging that Obama was “far more effective”



Then former Rep. Peter Meijer — who actually served in Iraq — dropped the hammer:



Meijer: “The Iranians killed an order of magnitude more Americans… pic.twitter.com/yREH68UhHV — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 24, 2026

Post continues:

... under Obama than under Trump.” Khanna: “That’s just not true.” Meijer: “It is absolutely true. I was in Iraq getting hit with the EFPs the Iranians were supplying to militias… Those were my colleagues coming home in coffins from Iranian-backed attacks.”

Khanna might want to look into the people he's going to debate before making a total fool of himself, just sayin'.

A millionaire who’s never been in battle calls a war veteran a liar. — Patriot Butterfly 🇺🇸🦋🇺🇸 (@butterfly101luv) July 24, 2026

Democrats have become the party of the wealthy and the out-of-touch.

Imagine telling an Iraqi veteran to his face that his buddies getting blown up didn't actually get blown up and just going home and sleeping as if that never happened and as if you still have a soul. @RoKhanna @RepRoKhanna you are a piece of shit. — Isaac Trujillo 🇺🇸 (@itrue98) July 24, 2026

@RoKhanna you are a pathetic. You know that Iran has killed many Americans via proxies for years. You dismissing their deaths because it’s politically expedient is despicable! — MeliAndee (@meliandee) July 24, 2026

Despicable is one way to describe it.

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