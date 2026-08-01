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Spaniard: All of the Conservatives Laughing at the Invasion of Spain Are Heartless and Evil

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on August 01, 2026
AP Photo/Antonio Sempere

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, a small city in Spain was invaded by thousands of young men from Morocco. Most of us watched in horror as the city of Ceuta released a video asking Spain to declare a state of emergency, deploy the army to the enclave, and fully close the borders. Spain's Interior Ministry declined, explaining that "immigration flows do not legally qualify as a risk to national security."

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Ada Lluch, born and raised in Spain, says that all of the "conservatives" laughing at the invasion of Spain are heartless and evil.

Spain was a great country with a great culture until you elected a communist.

Conservatives aren't "laughing" at the Muslim takeover of Europe, because we know we're next if something isn't done.

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What we saw on those videos was horrifying. As Bill Melugin pointed out, it looked like the U.S. border being overrun during the Biden administration. No conservative wants to see Europe fall to a Muslim invasion.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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BORDER SECURITY CONSERVATISM SPAIN

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