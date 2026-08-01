Spaniard: All of the Conservatives Laughing at the Invasion of Spain Are Heartless and Evil

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, a small city in Spain was invaded by thousands of young men from Morocco. Most of us watched in horror as the city of Ceuta released a video asking Spain to declare a state of emergency, deploy the army to the enclave, and fully close the borders. Spain's Interior Ministry declined, explaining that "immigration flows do not legally qualify as a risk to national security."

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In case you missed it, here's a video:

🚨 JUST NOW: BARBARIANS ARE INVADING SPAIN



African military-aged males by the THOUSANDS are bursting through the gates into Ceuta and leftist leadership within the government are not doing anything to stop it.



WAKE UP, SPAIN!pic.twitter.com/i67GbYWpNB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 30, 2026

Ada Lluch, born and raised in Spain, says that all of the "conservatives" laughing at the invasion of Spain are heartless and evil.

I’m sorry but all the “conservatives” laughing at the invasion of Spain by a muslim country are heartless and evil.



Spain isn’t our government.

Spain isn’t the loud minority with stupid ideas.



Spain is a great country with great people and great culture.



You bastards. — Ada Lluch (@AdaLluch) July 31, 2026

Spain was a great country with a great culture until you elected a communist.

You all elected a communist. What the hell did you expect??? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 31, 2026

Spanish citizens elected the government that has allowed this to happen. — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) July 31, 2026

Conservatives don't want this for Spain...you know who does want this for Spain? The current socialist government of Spain.



I pray you overthrow them and take back your incredible country with a long and proud history. — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) July 31, 2026

Conservatives aren't "laughing" at the Muslim takeover of Europe, because we know we're next if something isn't done.

I'm not laughing. I feel sorry for the people who didn't elect the communist leader that has listened to democrats and allowed this invasion to happen. Don't forget who was just in your country. pic.twitter.com/mWR6vOyN4L — !!MAGA RANDO!! ✝️🇺🇲💯 (@RandyGipson15) July 31, 2026

I’ve seen exactly 0 people “laughing” at Spain.



It’s been the exact opposite.



Europe is a cautionary tale for America. It’s the result of failed immigration policy and poor management. — Walton (@waltonite0) July 31, 2026

Nobody is laughing at you. We are horrified by the invasion of these Muslims. This happened to us under Biden. Watching foreigners invading your country feels terrible. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) July 31, 2026

I can't speak for other conservatives, but perhaps you are misunderstanding comments? Spain is lost. That isn't laughing, it is crying. I went to Barcelona every year for vacation before, but will never return. Spain has just been set back 1000 years. — Russell Barrans (@RussellBarrans) July 31, 2026

I’ve not seen one conservative laughing. Sadly, the Spanish people voted for this. Islam is not compatible with the west. I’m saddened for the people of Spain. I also know that with every thing within my power I will speak up and against this from happening in my country. — Becky (@hre26423) July 31, 2026

What “conservatives” are laughing? Every conservative I know is quite concerned about this. I can’t think of any conservatives that think this is funny. — Double O Scotch (@Double_O_Scotch) July 31, 2026

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No conservatives are laughing at Spain. But we're certainly not surprised by what has happened. A fool could have seen where this was going. Your leaders have failed you. If I were you I'd be more worried about the liberals reactions that support them being there. — UnimpressedButSeriously (@but_seriously05) July 31, 2026

Who is laughing? Everyone from President Trump to Elon Musk has been sounding the alarm. I'm here in France, and everyone is concerned. We love the West, and we see the Islamification of Europe as an existential threat to our republic as well. — @amuse (@amuse) July 31, 2026

I’m not sure which conservatives you think are laughing. All those I know are horrified, as we are with the Muslim invasion of the UK as well. Nobody’s laughing. — Puzzled American (@USA_hoopjumpin) August 1, 2026

I don’t know who’s laughing about it, I’m furious. The absolute cowardice of the governments – and the men generally – of Europe is absolutely disgusting. — Gabriel Hudelson (@GabrielHudelson) July 31, 2026

Who is laughing? It's not a funny situation at all. They might be remarking on the fact that this is what leftist leadership allows and so in that way they have been proven right. But it's a horrible situation. — K Marie (@KMariewyyn) August 1, 2026

Conservatives don't laugh at suffering. Democrats do.



We are horrified by it.



Your country has been sold out by your government.



Democrats are trying to do the same thing to the USA.



I'll refrain from calling you a nasty name in reply. — EweKnit (@eweknit72) August 1, 2026

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No conservatives are laughing at this. This is exactly what we are fighting to avoid in our country. Redirect your anger where it belongs. We are horrified for you. — esskay ♡ (@esskaysworld) August 1, 2026

What we saw on those videos was horrifying. As Bill Melugin pointed out, it looked like the U.S. border being overrun during the Biden administration. No conservative wants to see Europe fall to a Muslim invasion.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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