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David Frum Looks at COVID Deaths in ‘Red America’ and Asserts Fauci Is Not the Villain Here

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on August 01, 2026
Twitter

Anthony Fauci, who pleaded the Fifth Amendment 111 times on Wednesday after receiving a blanket pardon from President Joe Biden, is most definitely the villain here. David Frum doesn't think so, though. Frum encourages everyone to look at the COVID-19 death tolls in "Red America" and realize that the villains were those conservatives who told people not to mask and not to vaccinate. 

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Frum writes for The Atlantic:

The American right sacrificed its supporters to its COVID-era delusions and lies. Right-wing politicians and media influencers disparaged masking. They derided safety advice against indoor gatherings. They spread crazy lies about COVID vaccines once those became generally available. Many conservative Americans who made the mistake of trusting their political and media leaders paid with their life.

Pew Research Center compared the 20 percent of the U.S. population who lived in the country’s most pro-Trump counties with the 20 percent who lived in the most pro-Biden counties. The most pro-Trump counties suffered nearly 70,000 more COVID deaths than the most pro-Biden counties did.

Hmm… is there any other possible reason that pro-Trump counties suffered more COVID deaths than they refused to wear masks and get the vaccine and boosters?

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And yet they mandated masks for two-year-olds.

Dr. Leana Wen eventually admitted on CNN that the cloth masks we'd all be mandated to wear were "little more than facial decoration." And President Biden tested positive for COVID for, what, three times, even though he'd been vaccinated and boosted and was double-masking for a time when that was a thing.

Fauci is indeed the villain in all this.

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BLM protests were OK because racism was a public health crisis too.

Has Frum read Fauci's diary? Because it was clearly written by a villain.

***

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 THE ATLANTIC VACCINES

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