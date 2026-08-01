Hunter Biden's comeback tour has included many posts on X, including this attempt to forward the Democrats' talking points by offering mock praise of Trump for an oil company's profit.

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Chevron just posted $12 billion in profit. Up 400% in a year. Their biggest quarter ever. Exxon made $14.5 billion. You paid for all of it at the pump.



Say what you want about Trump. He’s making something great again. And who’s more deserving than Big Oil.



In 2024 he asked… pic.twitter.com/kaTYwKqCGN — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) July 31, 2026

Before we get to the U.S. Oil & Gas Association's response to Biden, we'll start with some self-awareness jolts for the son of the previous president:

Hey @grok did chevron make more profit under two terms of trump or under one term of Biden? Also did hunter Biden abandon his daughter because he’s embarrassed he impregnated a stripper? — ¡El SooperMexican! ن c137 🦬 (@SooperMexican) August 1, 2026

Chevron net income was far higher under Biden's one full term (~$90B across 2021-2024, including the $35B record year) than Trump's first term (~$21B across 2017-2020). Trump's second term is still underway (2025: $12.3B; 2026 H1 already strong).



On the second question: Court… — Grok (@grok) August 1, 2026

Daddy drained the SPR for an election after he drove gas up to $5 per gallon. pic.twitter.com/JZkgJuMpD9 — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) August 1, 2026

Who banned offshore drilling, again? 🧐 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 31, 2026

Watching the Democrats pretend they don't do everything in their power to drive up energy costs when they're in charge is comical.

The U.S. Oil and Gas Association responded to Biden in a lengthy post while shining a light on his expertise on the subject of energy.

Hello Hunter Biden.



Thank you for sharing your views on the oil and gas business.



We know you worked for foreign oil and gas entities primarily Ukraine’s Burisma and China’s CEFC China Energy.



This is interesting given your lack of measurable talent or experience in this… https://t.co/XhbrI1RNWx — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) August 1, 2026

Here's the rest of the post:

This is interesting given your lack of measurable talent or experience in this business. Burisma Holdings is the Ukrainian natural gas producer that put you on their Board of Directors in April 2014 - again despite your lack of talent or experience - while your father oversaw U.S. Ukraine policy as Vice President. You earned approximately $1 million per year ($83,333 per month) but that was reduced to roughly $500,000 per year starting March 2017 when your father was no longer in office. You served until April 2019 - which is surprising despite your lack of talent or experience - but it was a good gig while you had it. You and your associates (including partner Devon Archer) earned approximately $6.5 million for being your father's son. Not too bad for not having any experience in the energy sector or any discernible talent in deal making. But lets not forget your work with the Chinese. You worked for CEFC China Energy, the Chinese oil and gas conglomerate with reported CCP and military intelligence ties from 2017–2018. CEFC and related entities paid approximately $4.8 million to companies controlled by you and your Uncle. Your total work for for CEFC and related Chinese energy entities to the Biden family/associates was over $8 million. These figures come from bank records, IRS search warrant applications, congressional memos, court documents, and contemporaneous reporting. (We will leave out your work with Kahzhakstan and other questionable enterprises.) And what is surprising to all of us is that after earning nearly $20 million working for foreign owned oil and gas companies when you post stupid things like this it is clear that after 10 years and $20 million dollars. YOU STILL DON"T UNDERSTAND THE OIL AND GAS BUSINESS. But thank you for sharing your views anyway. Good luck on your comeback tour.

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Somebody call 9-1-1!

This one is classic. Well done. https://t.co/r7Ca94kvDB — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 1, 2026

This Takedown is brilliant. https://t.co/RSbjW6O3jq — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) August 1, 2026

This takedown was as much fun as when DataRepublican said "hello" to Biden and his newfound popularity on X.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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