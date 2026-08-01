GOP Candidate for WI Gov Promises Not to Cancel Thanksgiving, Unlike His Unhinged Dem Opponent

Francesca Hong is a Democrat and "democratic socialist." She's also the likely Democrat nominee in the Wisconsin governor's race.

Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced Thursday that he is dropping out of the Democratic race for governor less than two weeks out from the primary. “Last night I had a very difficult conversation with staff,” Barnes said in a video on X. “We’re incredibly proud of all the things that we’ve accomplished and all the resources that we have raised to spread our message. But it’s become very clear who our nominee is going to be.” That statement is a clear nod to state Rep. Francesca Hong, a democratic socialist who has expanded her polling lead ahead of the Aug. 11 primary.

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You might already know that Hong is like her DSA fellow travelers in that she doesn't believe there should be police, would like to empty out the prisons, and more of the usual communist insanity.

Wisconsin DSA candidate Francesca Hong:



- Wanted to abolish prison

- Wanted to defund police

- Wanted to get rid of the Senate

- Wants government to take over private companies

- Wanted to cancel Thanksgiving

- Has consistently expressed bigotry aimed at White people. — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 1, 2026

"Cancel Thanksgiving"?

Yep, that's what she's said.

"Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621."



That's the resurfaced message from Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong as she closes in on the Democratic nomination.



Another old post also has critics talking after Hong said she was on the verge of… pic.twitter.com/RA92kL5jbM — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 1, 2026

Up next we have one for the "it's come to this" file.

Hong's possible GOP opponent, Tom Tiffany, has made the following campaign promise.

Just so everyone knows where I stand, I won’t cancel Thanksgiving as governor. https://t.co/LyJoEklWaq — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) August 1, 2026

It's 2026 and the Dems have gotten to the point where their Republican opponents are saying things like "I won't cancel Thanksgiving like my opponent."

These DSA communists have totally lost even liberals like Bill Maher.

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