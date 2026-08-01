Bill Maher Ends Anti-Communist Rant by Saying He’d Vote for Sarah Palin Over DSA-Aligned Dems

On Friday night, talk show host Bill Maher backed up his claim that his ‘vote is in play’ because communists are taking over the Democrat Party. Maher went on a nine-minute rant about how the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are actually communists - and he brought the receipts to prove it. There were audible gasps by the audience as he shared those tyrannical tidbits. How disillusioned is Maher with his communist-accepting party? He said he’d vote for former Republican Vice-Presidential candidate Sarah Palin before any DSA-aligned Democrat candidate. Now the real question: will Democrats follow Maher's lead and open their eyes to the evil Marxist insanity that’s right in front of them?

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Have a listen. (WATCH)

I'm not voting for anyone who thinks the wrong side won the Cold War or cheers for the Intifada like it's the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/0iBVs5poXg — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 1, 2026

I would laugh at this if it wasn't so freaking scary. People are voting for this! — Stork553 (@Stork102871) August 1, 2026

People laugh at this. It’s frightening. — June Appleseed (@JuneAppleseed) August 1, 2026

It’s absolutely terrifying that these anti-American freaks are making inroads and getting elected.

Posters say moderate Democrats must step up. But they’re worried the challenges of everyday life will keep them from getting involved, or they may be too riddled with Trump Derangement Syndrome to see the truth.

The Republic’s ONLY hope is for sane democrats to stand up and fight for their party. People have no sense of history - Germany in the 30’s. Iran in the 70’s. Cuba in the 50’s. ‘Merica in the 2020’s… — Keith Trawick (@the_ifitness) August 1, 2026

Laugh all you want, people, but these lunatics are being elected across the board, and my question is - how?



Because the majority of the middle class and ordinary people of all races are busy living their lives, going to work, and raising their families. That's not enough now — SoccerLimey (@SoccerLimey) August 1, 2026

Unfortunately TDS is too powerful. I have blue collar moderate democrat friends who are blinded by TDS and in total denial. They still believe its the democrat party of the 90s — Chris Ahlquist (@chris_ahlq82600) August 1, 2026

The Democrat Party of the 90s would be considered Republicans today. That’s how far left they've shifted.

Commenters say Maher may be on the cusp of political entitlement just like one embattled Democrat Senator from Pennsylvania.

He is so close, just as Fetterman is so close. The democrat party is rapidly moving away from its foundational supporters and casting them adrift. There's only one island they can land on, ours. — Mannheim (@Willadeanwhy) August 1, 2026

Then hold your nose and vote Republican. You don’t have to do it forever. But at least until the D party moves back towards the middle. This biggest threat to American is a weak moderate Democrat party. — OreosAndMilk (@OreosAndMilk12) August 1, 2026

If the moderate Dems don't listen to Bill Maher, I'm afraid they're doomed. — Mark James (@gymrat672024) August 1, 2026

Surely some can be reached.

One poster says it’s already too late.

You're still wrong, Bill. IT IS where most democratic politicians are right now. In fact, 34% of the base is in favor of socialism. They've been pushing Marxist ideology big-time for the last decade. Now, they just aren't dressing it up in flowery language. — Pete Piranio (@PetePiranio) August 1, 2026

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I appreciate your effort to save the Democratic Party, but it may be too late. pic.twitter.com/P4qOsWkYbA — jimi (@sorensen0) August 1, 2026

Even with DSA-aligned Democrats being exposed as communists, the DNC's thirst for power is so great it will not deviate from its destructive ‘big tent party’ messaging. But maybe some individual Democrat voters can be swayed.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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