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Bill Maher Ends Anti-Communist Rant by Saying He’d Vote for Sarah Palin Over DSA-Aligned Dems

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:25 AM on August 01, 2026
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

On Friday night, talk show host Bill Maher backed up his claim that his ‘vote is in play’ because communists are taking over the Democrat Party. Maher went on a nine-minute rant about how the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are actually communists - and he brought the receipts to prove it. There were audible gasps by the audience as he shared those tyrannical tidbits. How disillusioned is Maher with his communist-accepting party? He said he’d vote for former Republican Vice-Presidential candidate Sarah Palin before any DSA-aligned Democrat candidate. Now the real question: will Democrats follow Maher's lead and open their eyes to the evil Marxist insanity that’s right in front of them? 

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Have a listen. (WATCH)

It’s absolutely terrifying that these anti-American freaks are making inroads and getting elected.

Posters say moderate Democrats must step up. But they’re worried the challenges of everyday life will keep them from getting involved, or they may be too riddled with Trump Derangement Syndrome to see the truth.

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The Democrat Party of the 90s would be considered Republicans today. That’s how far left they've shifted.

Commenters say Maher may be on the cusp of political entitlement just like one embattled Democrat Senator from Pennsylvania.

Surely some can be reached.

One poster says it’s already too late.

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Even with DSA-aligned Democrats being exposed as communists, the DNC's thirst for power is so great it will not deviate from its destructive ‘big tent party’ messaging. But maybe some individual Democrat voters can be swayed.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS BILL MAHER COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC JOHN FETTERMAN

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