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Kamala Harris Shares the Dem Party’s Anti-American Agenda As Rumors of Another White House Run Swirl

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:15 AM on August 01, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke to the National Urban League on Friday. She said she has not yet decided whether to run for President again. But that didn’t stop her from essentially laying out an aggressive anti-American agenda she would wholeheartedly run on.

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She touched on three major Democrat power-seizing goals. (WATCH)

We knew a few were missing.

Commenters reached the same conclusion: what Harris outlined wouldn’t help Americans but would ensure Democrats permanently ruled over America.

It would be nice if Republican lawmakers grew spines.

Democrats want to make Washington, D.C., a state for obvious reasons.

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The Democrats already get an automatic three Electoral College votes with D.C. If it becomes a state, the Democrats will gain one permanent U.S. representative and two U.S. senators. No Republican would ever win a congressional race there.

Commenters say Harris’s agenda is a declaration of war.

Recent polls show many Democrats are not proud to be American. That explains why Democrats want to tear the country down and rebuild it in their party’s freedom-hating image.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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