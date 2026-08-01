Kamala Harris Shares the Dem Party’s Anti-American Agenda As Rumors of Another White House Run Swirl

Failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke to the National Urban League on Friday. She said she has not yet decided whether to run for President again. But that didn’t stop her from essentially laying out an aggressive anti-American agenda she would wholeheartedly run on.

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She touched on three major Democrat power-seizing goals. (WATCH)

🚨 Kamala reveals her 2028 agenda:



1. Eliminate the Electoral College

2. Pack the Supreme Court to 13

3. DC & Puerto Rican statehood pic.twitter.com/Pug2quL2KS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 31, 2026

4. Open borders

5. Automatic welfare+citizenship upon arrival for all

6. Transgender everything — Taylor Lorenz's ex-wife 🇺🇸 (@TaylorLorenzEX) August 1, 2026

We knew a few were missing.

Commenters reached the same conclusion: what Harris outlined wouldn’t help Americans but would ensure Democrats permanently ruled over America.

That’s not angenda it’s a blue print to never lose power again. — SM (@Scottymcmahon22) July 31, 2026

Notice how unconcerned she is about making your life better. Every proposal here is about consolidating political power. — Ted Nightingale (@tedjnightingale) July 31, 2026

It’s fascinating how every American Democrat policy is just about consolidating more power instead of helping the American people. — Xtra (@XtraXtravaganza) July 31, 2026

The democrat clowns have no principle. It’s all about how to get power — J (@JayDorian3) August 1, 2026

And this is the difference between Republicans and Democrats.



The democrats will make this happen if they win. They actually use the power when they have it.



Republicans can’t even pass voter ID law. — Evan Terry (@EvanTerry1988) July 31, 2026

It would be nice if Republican lawmakers grew spines.

Democrats want to make Washington, D.C., a state for obvious reasons.

I wonder why Kamala would want to make DC a state....



Oh yea, because it's citizens are psychotic 🙄 pic.twitter.com/CblGRDVnYa — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) July 31, 2026

Can we just call this what it is?

"We want to change ALL THE RULES so we win forever."



Spoiled brat behavior from spoiled brats. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) July 31, 2026

The Democrats already get an automatic three Electoral College votes with D.C. If it becomes a state, the Democrats will gain one permanent U.S. representative and two U.S. senators. No Republican would ever win a congressional race there.

Commenters say Harris’s agenda is a declaration of war.

That's agenda that would quite literally end America's time as a Republic and lead to kill-or-be-killed civil war between the Left and Right. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 31, 2026

The Democrats have basically declared war on this country, as it was founded.



They hate this country, and everything it stands for. That's why they're trying to radically transform it. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 31, 2026

Recent polls show many Democrats are not proud to be American. That explains why Democrats want to tear the country down and rebuild it in their party’s freedom-hating image.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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