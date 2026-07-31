James Carville Lashes Out at the 'Progressive Left' Frankenstein’s Monster His Dem Party Created

Democrat political consultant James Carville has soured on the ‘progressive left’ candidates that are taking over his political party. He says these Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members are winning primaries in big cities on sheer turnout, but overall they are unpopular with the vast majority of American voters. His disdain for them is palpable in a recent interview with CNN's Donie O’Sullivan.

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James Carville trashes 'progressive left' candidates to CNN: “They're not popular. People don't like them." O'Sullivan: "When you say 'progressive left,' there's a tone of contempt there." Carville: "You're very wise. I hope the camera was able to pick up the contempt." James doesn't seem to be enjoying the monsters his own party created very much.

Check out the utter contempt Carville has for the newest members of his ‘big tent party.’ (WATCH)

James Carville trashes 'progressive left' candidates to CNN:



"They're not popular. People don't like them."



O'Sullivan: "When you say 'progressive left,' there's a tone of contempt there."



Carville: "You're very wise. I hope the camera was able to pick up the contempt."



James… pic.twitter.com/ZYWH6J3mDG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2026

He got out of bed. How nice. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 31, 2026

I thought the same... no booze, no bed-ODD — Jenna (@jenna_pnw) July 31, 2026

For a while there we were singing, ‘A ticket, a tasket, James Carville in a casket.’ He looked like he was in a coffin during recent interviews.

It’s easy to see why Carville is spooked. Any political prognosticator can look at the Democrat Party’s potential 2028 presidential candidates and know they’re screwed.

@JamesCarville is witnessing the first graduating class of DSA members who were thoroughly indoctrinated by liberal education policies promoted by the Democrat party. Three generations in since the 1960s civil and social unrest and the creation of the DOE in 1979. — marchone2 (@marchone23) July 31, 2026

It’s all culminated in emboldened socialists/communists.

Now that Carville is back from the dead, he’s trying to figure out how his Democrat Party has gone so wrong.

Sucks for you, Crazy Carville! 😆 — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) July 31, 2026

James trying to find whose party created this pic.twitter.com/GmTSqoiwQX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2026

The Democratic party did this to themselves. When will James realize this is not the Democratic party of the 90s anymore. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 31, 2026

Voters are also waking up to this reality even if the party’s leaders have their heads in the sand.

Commenters say in the end, Carville and the Democrat Party have no one to blame but themselves. They created and nurtured this foul beast that’s devouring their party.

James is the "Dems must win, and winning elections is the only thing that matters" guy.



He opened the door for the corruption that has now corrupted the Dem party in all it's glory.



Dems are an anti-Constitutional cancer spreading through their party. — Wrath of Wraithverge (@Wraithverg) July 31, 2026

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Whelp, you reap what you sow, I guess. — Butternut Taco (@ButternutTaco) July 31, 2026

Karma is a you know 🤣 — derWeesel (@SteveYoung68454) July 31, 2026

If only there were a classic tale of someone whose creation turns against him and ultimately destroys him. — David Dean (@DavidFrankDean) July 31, 2026

They’re being destroyed by the Frankenstein they created. — Lazy Loki (@xLazyLokix) July 31, 2026

That Frankenstein’s monster, cobbled together with rotting pieces of socialism, communism, and Islamism, is no longer being controlled. The chains are off, and the murderous rampaging creature has it in for its clueless creators.

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