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James Carville Lashes Out at the 'Progressive Left' Frankenstein’s Monster His Dem Party Created

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:40 PM on July 31, 2026
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Democrat political consultant James Carville has soured on the ‘progressive left’ candidates that are taking over his political party. He says these Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members are winning primaries in big cities on sheer turnout, but overall they are unpopular with the vast majority of American voters. His disdain for them is palpable in a recent interview with CNN's Donie O’Sullivan.

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Here’s more. (READ)

James Carville trashes 'progressive left' candidates to CNN:

“They're not popular. People don't like them."

O'Sullivan: "When you say 'progressive left,' there's a tone of contempt there."

Carville: "You're very wise. I hope the camera was able to pick up the contempt."

James doesn't seem to be enjoying the monsters his own party created very much.

Check out the utter contempt Carville has for the newest members of his ‘big tent party.’ (WATCH)

For a while there we were singing, ‘A ticket, a tasket, James Carville in a casket.’ He looked like he was in a coffin during recent interviews.

It’s easy to see why Carville is spooked. Any political prognosticator can look at the Democrat Party’s potential 2028 presidential candidates and know they’re screwed.

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It’s all culminated in emboldened socialists/communists.

Now that Carville is back from the dead, he’s trying to figure out how his Democrat Party has gone so wrong.

Voters are also waking up to this reality even if the party’s leaders have their heads in the sand.

Commenters say in the end, Carville and the Democrat Party have no one to blame but themselves. They created and nurtured this foul beast that’s devouring their party.

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That Frankenstein’s monster, cobbled together with rotting pieces of socialism, communism, and Islamism, is no longer being controlled. The chains are off, and the murderous rampaging creature has it in for its clueless creators.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JAMES CARVILLE SOCIALISM

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