'These People Are So F-ing Stupid!' James Carville Posts WILD Rant Against Frankenstein's Monster

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Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on July 12, 2026
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky


Maybe it's the Cajun accent, maybe it's the complete lack of filter. But we're always highly entertained whenever James Carville puts his mug in front of a camera and starts riffing. 

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Sure, he's got a terminal case of TDS and would never give the President an ounce of credit, even if Trump cured cancer, but Carville also is one of the few Democrats who recognizes the Frankenstein's monster his party has created. Or at least one of the few with the cojones to speak up about it. 

Carville has gone on several rants recently regarding the DSA Communists who are seizing control of the Democrat Party. Most recently, he has indicated that he might quit the party because he doesn't want to share it with anti-American, antisemitic lunatics like Darializa Avila Chevalier.

Yesterday, Carville took aim at the DSA and the 'insurgents' in the party again, and, as usual, he made us laugh. Watch: 

[Warning for some NSFW language below. As we noted, Carville has no filter.]

LOL. 

We're not sure where the 'fartsphere' is located, but we are 100 percent certain that Hasan Piker inhabits it. 

Before we give Carville too much credit here, we should remind everyone that he was one of Graham Platner's biggest supporters

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It turns out that Trump Derangement Syndrome can cause willful blindness in those it afflicts. 

The old saying isn't true. The enemy of your enemy is NOT, in fact, always your friend. 

Who could have seen that coming? 

What did Carville think Obama meant when he said he wanted to 'fundamentally transform' America? 

This is the transformation he started. And, as always, the monster is going to attack its creator first before it proceeds to attack everyone else. 

We can't say for sure if he threw back a few before going on camera, but we did notice that he recorded this video in front of a full bar -- with what looks to be a pretty impressive collection of whiskeys behind him. 

Just sayin'.

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This was a long tweet that we won't transcribe in full here, but it ends with the warning, 'They're so desperate to capture even the dregs that they let in the vampires. Once you let them in, you can't get them out.'

As anyone who has ever studied vampire lore knows, you NEVER invite them into your house. 

That's a pretty accurate pie chart, except for the blue slice, which is FAR too big. 

Other than Carville and John Fetterman, we can't find a single prominent Democrat willing to stand up and speak out about the cancer that is festering within the party. 

A cancer that seems to be quickly metastasizing. 

They should be panicking. 

They have created the Leopards Eating People's Faces Party, and the leopard isn't just going to eat their faces, but it is going to eat their faces FIRST. 

It is highly unlikely. The DSA candidates hate America and are destructive Communists, but they're not dumb. They are building their momentum on the backs of gullible young people who don't know any better (and on mass immigration, legal or otherwise). 

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Those same young people will look at Carville and scoff that he is an ancient, irrelevant relic, and we can't really blame them. He's nicknamed 'the Cryptkeeper' for a reason.

But he also happens to be right. Unless voters reject this new wave of Communism in the Democrat Party, the leopard will eat their faces -- and all of our faces -- next. 

============================================

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BARACK OBAMA COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY JAMES CARVILLE

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