Graham Platner's Withdrawal Statement Is as Dignified as He Always Was (i.e., NOT AT ALL)



The good news is that we won't have to hear very much about or from the Democrats' latest disgraced darling, Graham Platner, for too much longer.

The bad news is that, on his way into the dustbin of history to join Eric Swalwell, Platner has every intention of reminding us what a revolting person he's always been.

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Platner suspended his campaign for Senate in Maine earlier this week after a brand new set of allegations dropped from a former girlfriend who accused him of rape. But his self-removal from the race wouldn't clear the way for a replacement until he officially withdrew his name from the ballot. For a couple of days, he made Democrats sweat by dragging his feet on that second part.

The manufactured drama ended last night when Platner sent a letter of withdrawal to the Maine Secretary of State. And, true to form for a Nazi tattoo-wearing, woman-abusing, Porta-Potty-pleasuring, utter disgrace of a man, Platner's letter was as classy as he's ever been.

Did you check out that valediction at the end? What a champ! What a guy!

How will the Democrats ever manage without such a talented and gracious wordsmith in their corner?

Perhaps Rashida 'Impeach the Motherf****r' Tlaib wrote his letter for him.

We can't wait for another round of the legacy media's favorite game: 'We were fooled!'

F**k ICE, Free Palestine.



What a loser. https://t.co/dZnUKMcHfn — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 10, 2026

The third part of Platner's closing, 'Up the Hearts,' is taken from a docuseries about a Maine professional soccer team. Now, we're supposed to believe he's a soccer fan as well as an oyster farmer?

What is obvious at this point is that the only parts about Platner that aren't entirely fake are the parts that are completely psychotic.

One of the weirdest legal "quirks" in Maine is that formal communications with the Secretary of State are not considered valid unless they contain "F*ck ICE. Free Palestine. Up the Hearts." No one knows what the last thing even means but the law has been on the books since 1804. https://t.co/FHUQGSwu5D — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 10, 2026

HA!

Maine does have some pretty strange laws, but we don't think that's one of them.

Thank you for censoring the curse word. It will help you rehabilitate your image after the raping stuff. pic.twitter.com/fD2s0sDLW1 — Magills (@magills_) July 10, 2026

Seriously.

THAT'S where Platner draws the line? Not on being an abuser or sexual offender. Not on a Nazi SS death camp tattoo. Not on cruising websites known for child grooming. Those are all fine.

But spelling out his F-bomb is beyond the pale for him.

Don’t worry…



You can still sponge off the ‘rents. pic.twitter.com/3e5c1717Ml — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) July 11, 2026

Must be nice to have a fallback career where your dad will give you a cool $200,000 for a house and your mom will be the only customer for your 'oyster-farming business.'

We suppose the important part of Platner's letter is not his vulgarity, the recitation of Communist dogma, or the allegiance to a fictional country full of terrorists, but simply the fact that he's gone.

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Don't let the door hit ya' where the Good Lord split ya'!

LOL.

We haven't seen a resignation generate this many funny memes since the last round of legacy media layoffs.

I love how these commies who think they’re for the working man sign off with “F*ck ICE” - in other words, the agency responsible for removing people taking jobs away from citizens.



Leftism is a mental disease. https://t.co/vn35KrVtvr — Seth Keshel (@RealSKeshel) July 10, 2026

If there is one thing we can be 100 percent certain of after Platner, James Talarico, Tim Walz, and 'White Dudes for Harris,' it is that the Democrat Party is completely oblivious to what working Americans think and who they are -- and that goes triple for American men.

"F**k ICE. Free Palestine. Up The A** Of Home Invaders. But Not In A Gay Way." -- Graham Platner https://t.co/Gwl54EHyCz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2026

HAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA!

Amid the whirlwind of all of his other scandals, we nearly forgot Platner's utterly creepy home invasion fantasies.

But he's gone now. Closing the door on his political future in the completely classless way that was his brand.

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The Democrat Party is now free to choose another candidate for Senate who received not a single primary vote from the people of Maine.

Say, where have we heard that one before?





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