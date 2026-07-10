Sayonara, Sex Offender: Marco Rubio Reminds Tim Walz What Protecting Americans Looks Like



We will never stop thanking American voters for electing Donald Trump and JD Vance in 2024 and rejecting the abhorrent, anti-American ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

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Our country didn't just dodge a bullet; we dodged a thermonuclear weapon aimed directly at the United States.

Recently, Walz -- who cannot leave public office soon enough -- showed his depravity to the whole country by reminding us what his 'values' are. Those values include issuing a pardon to a convicted Laotian national and sex offender who repeatedly assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

Reminder: the left does not just hate President Trump; they hate America.

Thankfully, however, Walz does not have the final say when it comes to releasing foreign national criminals on the American public to commit more crimes.

This morning, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reminded the outgoing governor what protecting Americans looks like, while also reminding him that when it comes to vile criminals, he's not going to get away with sheltering and shielding them from justice.

Laotian national Tou Lue Vang was convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Minnesota.



He was set to be deported until @GovTimWalz issued him a pardon.



Then, I revoked his legal status. @ICEgov has removed him from the U.S. and he will never endanger another… pic.twitter.com/WCJkeeheJO — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 10, 2026

Have we mentioned that we're also thankful to the president for assembling the greatest Cabinet ever in his second term?

Because we are.

Marco Rubio just stopped Tim Walz from giving refuge to a foreign child molester. https://t.co/tiM45HKWC8 pic.twitter.com/AYK6uLpvIl — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) July 10, 2026

The real shame and crime is that he had to do it at all.

But that's how corrupt and debauched Walz and many of his fellow Democrat leaders are.

The fact that our Democrat leaders are playing cover for the worst of the worst should be appalling to anyone. The fact that Rubio had to do this is insane, but a welcome bit of justice in an unjust world. https://t.co/2SlCF9JekP — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 10, 2026

We hate that we are where we are, but we'll take that justice every day.

Tim Walz had a choice.



Protect an innocent girl, or protect the illegal immigrant who assaulted her.



He chose the predator.



Secretary Rubio and ICE cleaned up his mess and rightfully removed him from this country.



Minnesota deserves leaders who protect kids, not criminals.… https://t.co/8Eq2Yx6A4q — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) July 10, 2026

If there is any sanity left in Minnesota, they will elect Tafoya to the Senate (or whoever wins the Republican primary on August 11) and not Walz's Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan -- who, beyond belief, is even worse than he is when it comes to endangering children.

Keith Ellison and Tim Walz have made Minnesota a predator’s paradise. https://t.co/A97H6RdUKL pic.twitter.com/ENZSdqUeyd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 10, 2026

Ellison needs to go, too, no matter how much 'gender-affirming care' he says that he uses every day.

Walz live look in pic.twitter.com/65xF7BZOKK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2026

Walz loves to screech about 'the Epstein class,' all while he is doing so much worse in his own state.

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Walz needs to go to prison.

He keeps letting scum get away with everything. — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) July 10, 2026

There needs to be a punishment worse than prison for a governor who would deliberately release a child sexual predator just to spite his political opposition.

We can't write here what that punishment should be, but we trust our readers can use their imaginations.

Think about this:



Tim Walz had a chance of being our VP.



We dodged a MAJOR bullet. — Phoenix 🇺🇸 (@Phoenix2A_1980s) July 10, 2026

We honestly don't like to think about where America would be if the 2024 election had gone the other way.

But it's important that we do think about that, as a reminder that people like Walz can never be elected or hold positions of power again in America.

Where Tim Walz wants to let the most depraved foreign sex offenders loose on Americans, the Trump administration removes them from our country for good. https://t.co/pk6nOGZ21H — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 10, 2026

Thank you, Secretary Rubio! Child predators are a scourge on society and deserve the harshest punishments. Tim Walz is a pedophile enabler and protector. — TeresaENRG (@michabird67) July 10, 2026

Thanks for putting Americans ahead of illegals. Tim Walz is a corrupt buffoon. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) July 10, 2026

A very DANGEROUS, corrupt buffoon.

RT this for the rest of your life! Thank you @SecRubio @marcorubio aka my friend! https://t.co/cjTHYBg135 — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) July 10, 2026

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Thank you, @SecRubio, for putting our children first. Thank you for putting Walz and Ellison In their place! https://t.co/WrflfIM3FT — TheDivineMissM 🇺🇸🇸🇪🇧🇷 (@LibertyMarieEP) July 10, 2026

This is fantastic. Great leadership from Secretary Rubio. https://t.co/ZblPxd7tDm — Ryan Matthew Neuhaus (@RyanMNeuhaus) July 10, 2026

We're not sure what Marco Rubio's plans are for 2028 and beyond. There is still plenty of time for him to work that out.

But the US could do a lot worse than electing him to the presidency or vice presidency in 2028.

And Tim Walz stubbornly and revoltingly insists on showing us just how much worse.



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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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