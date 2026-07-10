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Sayonara, Sex Offender: Marco Rubio Reminds Tim Walz What Protecting Americans Looks Like

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on July 10, 2026
@aelfred_D


We will never stop thanking American voters for electing Donald Trump and JD Vance in 2024 and rejecting the abhorrent, anti-American ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

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Our country didn't just dodge a bullet; we dodged a thermonuclear weapon aimed directly at the United States. 

Recently, Walz -- who cannot leave public office soon enough -- showed his depravity to the whole country by reminding us what his 'values' are. Those values include issuing a pardon to a convicted Laotian national and sex offender who repeatedly assaulted a 10-year-old girl

Reminder: the left does not just hate President Trump; they hate America. 

Thankfully, however, Walz does not have the final say when it comes to releasing foreign national criminals on the American public to commit more crimes. 

This morning, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reminded the outgoing governor what protecting Americans looks like, while also reminding him that when it comes to vile criminals, he's not going to get away with sheltering and shielding them from justice. 

Have we mentioned that we're also thankful to the president for assembling the greatest Cabinet ever in his second term? 

Because we are.

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The real shame and crime is that he had to do it at all. 

But that's how corrupt and debauched Walz and many of his fellow Democrat leaders are. 

We hate that we are where we are, but we'll take that justice every day. 

If there is any sanity left in Minnesota, they will elect Tafoya to the Senate (or whoever wins the Republican primary on August 11) and not Walz's Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan -- who, beyond belief, is even worse than he is when it comes to endangering children. 

Ellison needs to go, too, no matter how much 'gender-affirming care' he says that he uses every day

Walz loves to screech about 'the Epstein class,' all while he is doing so much worse in his own state.

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There needs to be a punishment worse than prison for a governor who would deliberately release a child sexual predator just to spite his political opposition.

We can't write here what that punishment should be, but we trust our readers can use their imaginations. 

We honestly don't like to think about where America would be if the 2024 election had gone the other way. 

But it's important that we do think about that, as a reminder that people like Walz can never be elected or hold positions of power again in America. 

A very DANGEROUS, corrupt buffoon. 

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We're not sure what Marco Rubio's plans are for 2028 and beyond. There is still plenty of time for him to work that out. 

But the US could do a lot worse than electing him to the presidency or vice presidency in 2028. 

And Tim Walz stubbornly and revoltingly insists on showing us just how much worse.
 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JD VANCE MARCO RUBIO TIM WALZ

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