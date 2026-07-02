Twitchy Celebrates America 250
VIP
David Axelrod Turns Off Replies After Sharing a Personal Experience in a City...
Scott Jennings Explains the ‘Patriotism Gap’ Between Republicans and Democrats to CNN’s An...
VIP
Public Pool in Germany Evacuated After Dozens of French Men Jump the Fence
Man Genuinely Upset That Trump Has Ruined America’s 250th Birthday for Him
Love Above: Daredevil Couple Gets Engaged During Death-Defying Climb of Empire State Build...
Darializa 'Abolish the Police' Avila Chevalier Wants to Turn the US Into a...
Jordanian Immigrant Gets One Year in Jail For Killing a Jewish Man at...
CA Sen. Scott Wiener Votes Down Ban on Registered Sex Offenders Holding Office
Columbus, Buffalo Raise the Somali Flag Over City Hall to Celebrate Somali Independence...
Zohran Mamdani's Air Conditioning Guidance Officially Ushers in NYC's 'Warmth of Collectiv...
Clown Reminds Us 'Anchor Baby' Barron Trump Was Born Four Months Before Melania...
Mother of Plaintiff in Supreme Court Case Says 'She' Just Wanted to Play...
VIP
Cooked or Cooking?: JB Pritzker Says DSA Is Dems’ ‘Recipe for Winning’ Future...

'DEPRAVED': When Tim Walz Talks About His 'Values' As MN Governor, Here's What That Includes

Doug P. | 9:55 AM on July 02, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz decided not to run for reelection when all the fraud started being discovered in his state, and perhaps he has plans to open up his own "Learing Center" in the future. 

Advertisement

But for now, in his remaining weeks in office, Walz seems content to focus on his top priorities, including protecting criminal illegals and slamming President Trump. Here are two examples in which Walz talks about his "values" and takes aim at Trump's pardons:

Massive projection aside, Walz should really keep his mouth shut about pardons.

This one is absolutely disgusting: 

Recommended

Scott Jennings Explains the ‘Patriotism Gap’ Between Republicans and Democrats to CNN’s Anderson Cooper
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Disgusting and infuriating. 

"Values," Gov. Tim Walz-style. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and the fraudsters they enable (looking at you, Tim). 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Explains the ‘Patriotism Gap’ Between Republicans and Democrats to CNN’s Anderson Cooper
Warren Squire
Man Genuinely Upset That Trump Has Ruined America’s 250th Birthday for Him
Brett T.
David Axelrod Turns Off Replies After Sharing a Personal Experience in a City Forever Run by Dems
Doug P.
Lee Zeldin Has a Chilly Reality Check for French Official Blaming America for the Heatwave in Europe
Doug P.
Clown Reminds Us 'Anchor Baby' Barron Trump Was Born Four Months Before Melania Became a Citizen
Brett T.
Public Pool in Germany Evacuated After Dozens of French Men Jump the Fence
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Explains the ‘Patriotism Gap’ Between Republicans and Democrats to CNN’s Anderson Cooper Warren Squire
Advertisement