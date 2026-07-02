'DEPRAVED': When Tim Walz Talks About His 'Values' As MN Governor, Here's What That Includes

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz decided not to run for reelection when all the fraud started being discovered in his state, and perhaps he has plans to open up his own "Learing Center" in the future.

Advertisement

But for now, in his remaining weeks in office, Walz seems content to focus on his top priorities, including protecting criminal illegals and slamming President Trump. Here are two examples in which Walz talks about his "values" and takes aim at Trump's pardons:

They think they can provoke us into abandoning our values. They are wrong. We will keep the peace. We will secure justice for our neighbors. And we will see this occupation end. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 25, 2026

Again and again, Trump continues to pardon fraudsters and let corrupt politicians out of prison. pic.twitter.com/G60JHn5g0h — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 8, 2026

Massive projection aside, Walz should really keep his mouth shut about pardons.

This one is absolutely disgusting:

NEW: DHS is accusing MN Gov. Tim Walz of trying to shield a Laotian illegal alien pedophile from being deported after Walz pardoned him for a 2006 conviction in which he repeatedly raped a 10-year-old girl in MN. DHS says Tou Lue Vang was issued a deportation order immediately… pic.twitter.com/O1MlC8AC5I — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 1, 2026

DEPRAVED: Tim Walz just pardoned a child sex abuser who was set to be deported per The New York Times:



“A three-person Minnesota panel including Gov. Tim Walz granted a pardon to an immigrant convicted of sexually abusing a child, drawing accusations that he and other Democrats… pic.twitter.com/YSM7fAXsZK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 1, 2026

This illegal alien REPEATEDLY RAPED a 10-YEAR-OLD — and @GovTimWalz and Minnesota sanctuary politicians gave him a PARDON to shield him from removal.



It’s DISTURBING that Minnesota sanctuary politicians are willing to protect criminal illegal aliens like this monster. https://t.co/ShrL280cqb — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 1, 2026

Disgusting and infuriating.

I can’t hate Tim Walz more than I already do but this is heartbreaking. He is so damn evil — Jim in MN (@HuskersMN) July 2, 2026

In Florida, you’ll face the death penalty for raping a child.



In Minnesota, you’ll be rewarded with a pardon. https://t.co/jvKxO7dcX0 — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) July 1, 2026

"Values," Gov. Tim Walz-style.

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and the fraudsters they enable (looking at you, Tim).

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!