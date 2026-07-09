CHE MERDA! NYC Italians Fire Back at Mamdani's Attempts to Erase the Italian-American Community



If you have ever visited New York City before it became the hellhole that former mayor Bill de Blasio and current mayor Zohran Mamdani are deliberately transforming it into, one of the city's most endearing attractions was its ethnic neighborhoods. Chinatown in Lower Manhattan, the Irish and Jewish neighborhoods of Washington Heights, and, of course, Little Italy on Mulberry Street, immortalized in song by Bill Joel and many other musicians.

Advertisement

With the onset of mass immigration (much of it illegal), however, politicians from Barack Obama to Mamdani have sought to 'fundamentally transform' New York.

Judging from a new neighborhood map just released by the Mayor's Office, they appear to have done just that. Check out all of the new 'neighborhoods' that Mamdani is touting as evidence that 'diversity is our strength.'

The Mayor's Office made a map of NYC's immigrant enclaves: Little Africa, Little Poland, Little Palestine. But they just couldn't figure out how to represent 11% of the city. Couldn't decipher where the Jews are from. Asked everyone. Huge riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an… pic.twitter.com/hdnzhtTt9T — Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt (@avitalrachel) July 8, 2026

Little Palestine? Little Yemen and Pakistan? THREE Little Guyanas? Little freaking HAITI, for crying out loud? We're only surprised that Mamdani didn't throw in a 'Little Uganda' as a shout-out to the country he loves much more than the one he presently lives in.

Even more egregious than what's included on that map, however, is what is omitted.

Gone are any references to Jewish neighborhoods, Irish neighborhoods, and Italian neighborhoods, even though all three continue to exist.

When it comes to Little Italy, however, Mamdani might be messing with the wrong goombahs (a nickname this writer, as a fellow Italian, uses lovingly).

This morning, the Italian American Civil Rights League (IACRL) BLISTERED the mayor for his deliberate and disgraceful erasure of a community that helped to build New York and America (unlike many of the nationalities that Mamdani celebrated with his map).

Zohran Mamdani wants to ERASE Italian Americans.



First, he denied our permit for Unity Day 2026.



Now, he is excluding Little Italy as a recognized location all together on the map.



Italian Americans BUILT NEW YORK CITY. Not third world Ugandans,



We stand AGAINST COMMUNISTS! pic.twitter.com/BYgVuie6jX — The Italian American Civil Rights League (@TheIACRL) July 9, 2026

As the letter indicates, the IACRL is asking not only for a public apology and recognition on the map, but more importantly, inclusion in any planning events to celebrate New York's diverse culture.

Pretty much, yep.

We apologize for the NSFW language for anyone who speaks Italian. For anyone who doesn't, we think the message is pretty clear, anyway.

Now the commie pissed off the Italians. https://t.co/zo8t5sgsVx pic.twitter.com/IM0d0g64cX — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) July 9, 2026

Historically, that's not a great move for a local elected official to make.

All kidding about la cosa nostra aside, however, everyone can see what Mamdani is trying to do here.

Italians are the heart of New York. The erasure of Italian culture is destruction of NYC. Unacceptable. https://t.co/xQZCtVBMp1 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 9, 2026

Like the Irish, Jewish, and other European communities that have called New York home since the early 20th century, the most important aspect of the city's Italian community is that while they held onto their heritage, they embraced being Americans and loving their new home country.

Advertisement

By contrast, many of the communities Mamdani is seeking to elevate hate America, just like he does.

Mamdani has always had a seething hatred for Italians. Here's a post from the George Floyd era calling to take down a statue of Columbus. The hatred of Italians is the hatred of beauty, culture, exploration, and genius—which is unbearable for many DSA dirtbags. pic.twitter.com/TvVE2M79K5 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) July 9, 2026

How classy of him.

But Communists only know how to destroy, never how to create.

I stand with all Italian Americans who helped to build NYC and America🇮🇹🇺🇸 https://t.co/rCT3HBowtb — Josh Wolfe (@wolfejosh) July 9, 2026

And, as the original IACRL post noted, stand AGAINST Communists.

Over 12 million immigrants from WHITE European cultures led by Italy (over 2.5 million), plus Russia, Germany, Ireland and others and through Ellis Island and settled in NYC, where their labor built its subways, skyscrapers, garment industry and economy. — B. Light 🇺🇸 (@Bfor1A) July 9, 2026

Those communities like 'Little Yemen' and 'Little Palestine' only know how to take from the American people.

But that's who got Mamdani elected, so, of course, he is going to cater to them.

He only cares about muslims. No one else. — Cindy (@asheborn57) July 9, 2026

We wouldn't blame New York's religious Jewish population if they started feeling VERY nervous after seeing Mamdani's map.

Advertisement

Talk about 'from the river to the sea.' Yikes!

As a proud Italian American, this fight hits home.



Italian Americans helped build New York City. Erasing Little Italy from the map is a disgrace — and we will not let the radical left wipe away our history. https://t.co/Z0hg4P2R4w — Jenn Pellegrino 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) July 9, 2026

We stand with the Italian community 💯% 👊 pic.twitter.com/UToK6HNqVs — Richard M Masliah B, Sc. LLL. LLB. (@Richard4m) July 9, 2026

Italian Americans > Muslims



This is America. 🇺🇸🇮🇹

Take your city bacc!! pic.twitter.com/xYnuxzW35X — T.J. (@KingPuffaDutch) July 9, 2026

Erasing Little Italy is doing just that.

We are not ignorant of the fact that the IACRL was founded by a mob lawyer many decades ago. But that does not negate the validity of the points made in the current organization's scathing letter to Mamdani.

In fact, we might be able to use a little more of that energy today.

The IACRL meeting with Mamdani: pic.twitter.com/uKocHXRj9C — Chuck Shute (@ChuckShute) July 9, 2026

LOL. OK, maybe we don't want them to go that far.

But if Mamdani thinks he can wipe Italians, the Irish, and Jews off the map -- literally, in this instance -- then we think he might just wake up one morning next to a horse.

Or, at least, next to part of a horse.





============================================

Related:

'Ginger Goebbels': Jen Psaki Is ENRAGED for All of Us About the Whole Graham Platner Race

Advertisement

Chris Rufo's Latest Report on Gavin Newsom's California May Be the Most Stomach-Turning Yet

WTF Are You Even SAYING? Keith Ellison Claims He Uses 'Gender-Affirming Care' Every Day

Q and A Time: John Fetterman Takes a 'P-Hustle' Victory Lap as the Only Remaining Sane Democrat

Dulling Her Sparkle: Congressman to File Articles of Impeachment Against Biden Activist Judge

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.