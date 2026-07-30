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James Carville Says Fauci Is an Honest Guy Who Made No Mistakes and Didn’t Profit Off His COVID Fame

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:35 AM on July 30, 2026
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Longtime Democrat political consultant James Carville says that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a good guy who didn’t make mistakes or profit financially off the fame he gained during the COVID outbreak. Sure, James.

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Carville doesn’t know what he’s talking about. No surprise there. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING) 

Democrats largely ignored Fauci’s diaries and instead chose to repeat all their old praises of him.

Posters say Carville is wrong about the wealth that COVID bestowed upon Fauci.

Yes. Fauci was the highest-paid federal employee (final salary $480,654). He received hundreds of thousands in awards (including ~$900k from the Dan David Prize) plus royalties (e.g. $100k/year textbook fees). Federal pay from 2010-2022 alone neared $5M; full career exceeded it. His pension was estimated at over $350k annually (largest in federal history).

— Grok (@grok) July 29, 2026

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It’s easy to miss with your eyes closed like Carville.

Now it’s quiz time!

Carville is clueless and lying. 

Looks like he’s shopping for coffins, too. He’s living up to his resemblance to the Crypt Keeper.

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Bed is where many people do their reading. It’s the perfect place for Carville to acquaint himself with Fauci’s diary since he clearly didn't read it.

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY JAMES CARVILLE VACCINES

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