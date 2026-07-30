James Carville Says Fauci Is an Honest Guy Who Made No Mistakes and Didn’t Profit Off His COVID Fame

Longtime Democrat political consultant James Carville says that Dr. Anthony Fauci is a good guy who didn’t make mistakes or profit financially off the fame he gained during the COVID outbreak. Sure, James.

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Carville doesn’t know what he’s talking about. No surprise there. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

This is what James Carville decided to go with in response to the Fauci revelations:



"This was basically an honest guy…There is no evidence that he tried to make any money off of it."



"I don't think the guy really made any mistakes." pic.twitter.com/b29olTJMo4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2026

No Senate Democrat accessed the Fauci diaries. Neither did this desiccated gas bag.



The Left is allergic to facts and reality. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) July 29, 2026

Democrats largely ignored Fauci’s diaries and instead chose to repeat all their old praises of him.

Posters say Carville is wrong about the wealth that COVID bestowed upon Fauci.

@grok confirm Dr. Fauci was the highest paid government employee, was paid hundreds of thousands in awards, and royalties. Confirm that over the course of his federal employment he made $5M and will collect over $350K a year from his pension. — @amuse (@amuse) July 29, 2026

Yes. Fauci was the highest-paid federal employee (final salary $480,654). He received hundreds of thousands in awards (including ~$900k from the Dan David Prize) plus royalties (e.g. $100k/year textbook fees). Federal pay from 2010-2022 alone neared $5M; full career exceeded it. His pension was estimated at over $350k annually (largest in federal history). — Grok (@grok) July 29, 2026

Dr. Anthony Fauci's household net worth was approximately $7.6 million prior to the COVID-19 pandemic around 2018–2019, and it grew to over $11 million to $12 million in subsequent financial disclosures. — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) July 29, 2026

Except for all the awards he had others submit on his behalf that awarded money. — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) July 29, 2026

"no evidence"



- James Carville — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2026

No evidence other than all of the money he made off of it haha. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 29, 2026

It’s easy to miss with your eyes closed like Carville.

Now it’s quiz time!

Is James:



A) Clueless

B) Lying

C) All of the above — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2026

D) Laying in a coffin — The Briben Crime Family (@BribenInc) July 29, 2026

Yes — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 29, 2026

Carville is clueless and lying.

Looks like he’s shopping for coffins, too. He’s living up to his resemblance to the Crypt Keeper.

Why does Carville always look like he’s lying in a casket in these recent videos? — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 29, 2026

The American people deserve answers. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2026

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An extremely predictable response from Carville. I know he's Cajun, but that response made absolutely no sense other than he's in denial about diary man.



Is he suffering from depression ? One could assume that when you do Zoom calls from your bed... — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 29, 2026

Last few episodes he's done from his bed. Odd visual to say the least. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2026

Bed is where many people do their reading. It’s the perfect place for Carville to acquaint himself with Fauci’s diary since he clearly didn't read it.

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