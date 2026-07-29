Gov. Tim Walz of All People Tells Elon Musk, ‘See You in Court, Creep’

According to Minnesota Public Radio, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, x.AI, is suing Minnesota in a first-in-the-nation law that bans users from using Grok Imagine to create deepfakes or images of people naked. x.AI says that it's already policing users and that the law is a curb on First Amendment speech.

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Elon Musk’s company sues Minnesota over new law to bar manipulated images to fake nudity https://t.co/JWSZ35pMj6 — Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) July 28, 2026

The law is so broad that the depiction of a man without a shirt is illegal. The law offers no exception even when the persons depicted consented to the creation of the image, or the image has "artistic, scientific, political, satirical, educational, medical, or religious value." — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) July 28, 2026

Gov. Tim Walz—the man who just pardoned an illegal alien who repeatedly raped a girl for two years from age 8 to 10 so that he wouldn't be subject to deportation—called Musk a creep and said he'd see him in court.

See you in court, creep. https://t.co/u5yIe4hdlr — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) July 28, 2026

Aren’t you the guy who just pardoned a literal child rapist? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 29, 2026

Walz said at a press conference that "we can't all be judged by our worst day" and that he couldn't see how Minnesota would be safer if the child rapist was deported.

Are you really calling Elon Musk a creep, Tampon Tim? You just pardoned a pedophile who molested a 10-year- old kid, you perverted disgusting POS. pic.twitter.com/jvmSV8g3RE — Eri Deimos (@EriDeimos) July 29, 2026

Who the hell are you taking to, you pardoned a child rapist.



YOU are the creep. — Traditionally Sarah🇺🇸 (@TraditionSarah) July 29, 2026

Creep? You literally pardoned a child molester. — zero_tolerance (@zer0_t0l3rance) July 28, 2026

Says the guy who supports transgender dolls in Minnesota elementary schools. 🤬 — Josh Barnett-AZ (@BarnettforAZ) July 28, 2026

The guy who pardoned a pedophile and thinks boys bathrooms should have tampons is calling someone else a creep. https://t.co/dMlFTyt4rz — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) July 28, 2026

I’m sure he speaks for us all. pic.twitter.com/pqXVyUreDL — Cheryl 🌴 (@cheryl1776250) July 28, 2026

So says Tampon Tim and who is allowing dolls with changeable gender parts to be used and taught in schools. GFY. Allowed massive fraud to be committed in the state — dumb fuck imbecile. — PJ (@PhilipJamesK) July 29, 2026

You pardoned a child rapist, forcing “gender interchange” dolls into our schools, and forced tampons into boy’s bathrooms at our expense. Shut the f*ck up. — The Outdoor Dad (@huntingmn2013) July 29, 2026

We can't even imagine the bullet we dodged by not electing this creep our vice president.

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