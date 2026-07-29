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Gov. Tim Walz of All People Tells Elon Musk, ‘See You in Court, Creep’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

According to Minnesota Public Radio, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, x.AI, is suing Minnesota in a first-in-the-nation law that bans users from using Grok Imagine to create deepfakes or images of people naked. x.AI says that it's already policing users and that the law is a curb on First Amendment speech.

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Gov. Tim Walz—the man who just pardoned an illegal alien who repeatedly raped a girl for two years from age 8 to 10 so that he wouldn't be subject to deportation—called Musk a creep and said he'd see him in court.

Walz said at a press conference that "we can't all be judged by our worst day" and that he couldn't see how Minnesota would be safer if the child rapist was deported. 

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We can't even imagine the bullet we dodged by not electing this creep our vice president.

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